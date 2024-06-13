Thursday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

Wednesday

Celtics (3-0) 106 – Mavericks (0-3) 99

Luka Doncic stared at the official in angry disbelief after he was whistled for his sixth foul and then turned his head toward the Dallas Maverick’s bench to demand that they challenge the call. After a replay review, they deemed the challenge unsuccessful, banishing Doncic to the bench for the final 4:12 minutes of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Dallas, down 21 early in the fourth quarter, had pulled within three points when they disqualified Doncic. He helplessly watched as the Mavs’ rally fell short in Wednesday’s 106-99 loss to the Boston Celtics at American Airlines Center, putting Dallas on the brink of being swept. Doncic fouled out in 48 career playoff games for the first time and received four fouls in the fourth quarter.

Friday

Celtics (3-0) at Dallas Mavericks (0-3) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL Stanley Cup

Thursday

Panthers (2-0) at Edmonton Oilers (0-2) at 7:00 pm ABC/ESPN+

MLB

Wednesday

Giants (34-35) 5 – Astros (31-38) 3

Rangers (32-35) 3 – Dodgers (42-27) 2

Austin Slater had three hits and drove in two runs to help the San Francisco Giants do in the Houston Astros 5-3 on Wednesday. Slater also stole a base and scored for San Francisco, which took the rubber game of the three-game series in a speedy two hours and seven minutes.

For the Ranger’s win, Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, three-run homer off Walker Buehler in his return to Dodger Stadium, and the Texas Rangers defeated the Los Angels Dodgers 3-2 on Wednesday night. The final out came when Andy Pages ran through a stop sign, and the ump called him out at the plate.

Thursday

Astros – Idle

Rangers (32-35) at Los Angeles Dodgers at 9:10 pm

COLLEGE

Friday

Men’s World Series

No. 12 Virginia (46-15) vs. No. 4 North Carolina (47-14) at 1:00 pm ESPN+

No. 8 Florida State (47-15) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (55-12) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

PJC Women’s Basketball is hosting a Day Camp from Monday to Wednesday, June 17-19, and an Elite Camp on Thursday, June 20, in the Hunt Center at the Paris campus. The Day Camp will run from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm for ages six to 16. The camp costs $125, and those wishing to sign up should email bchristian@parisjc.edu. The Elite Camp is for grades 9 through 12, costs $60, and will be held from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. For more information or to register, email trobinson@parisjc.edu.

Several arrests were made at the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity Wednesday night after people in attendance who appeared to be protesters of climate change stormed the field at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The game, which raises money for local charities in the D.C. area, features Democrats and Republicans from the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate. Climate change protesters chanted while holding signs that said, “Stop playing games with our future,” they wore shirts that said “End Fossil Fuels” before several people jumped onto the field.

HIGH SCHOOL

Basketball Hall of Fame legend and Texas’ winningest high school basketball coach, Robert Hughes, has died. Hughes began his career in 1958 in the Fort Worth ISD at I. M Terrell High School. A statement from Superintendent Dr. Angélica M. Ramsey pays tribute to a man who broke color barriers and created opportunities for African American students.