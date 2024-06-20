Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (34-40) 5 – Mets (35-38) 3

Astros (34-40) 4 – White Sox (20-55) 1

The Rangers and Astros were winners on Wednesday. Slumping Leody Taveras entered the game on defense in the seventh for the Rangers and then hit a tiebreaking two-run homer. That helped the Rangers beat the Mets 5-3 on Wednesday night to end New York’s seven-game winning streak.

Houston’s Hunter Brown tossed six innings of one-run ball for his third straight win. His backup catcher, César Salazar, had a pair of RBI singles, and the Houston Astros topped the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Astros (34-40) at Chicago White Sox (20-55) at 1:10 pm

Rangers – Idle

WNBA

Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston scored 22 points apiece, Caitlin Clark had her second double-double, and the Indiana Fever won their third straight game with an 88-81 victory over the Washington Mystics on Wednesday night. Clark is the first rookie in WNBA history to have 40 points, 15 rebounds, and 15 assists in a two-game span. Next up for Fever will be Atlanta on Friday at 6:30 pm on ION.

Thursday

Dallas Wings (3-10) at Chicago Sky (4-9) 11:00 am

NBA

On Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons fired coach Monty Williams after one season. The team absorbed the remaining $65 million in his contract.

New York billionaire Julia Koch and her children are purchasing a minority stake in BSE Global, which owns the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA, the New York Liberty of the WNBA, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

NFL

In Jerry’s World, patience is expensive. For the second straight contract cycle, team owner Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys find themselves in an inexplicable game of contract chicken with quarterback Dak Prescott. With Prescott’s price only rising, the Cowboys risk losing him for nothing in 2025.

COLLEGE

MCWS

Wednesday

No. 1 Tennessee (58-12) 7 – No. 8 Florida State (49-17) 2 – Advances

Florida (36-29) 15 – No. 2 Kentucky (46-16) 4 – Elimination

Saturday

Championship Finals Game 1

No. 3 Texas A&M (52-13) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (58-12) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

Craig Jones will again take over a baseball program to call his own. Jones, an assistant on Class 4A state champion Liberty-Eylau this season, has been hired by Hooks to help lead the Hornets’ baseball team in the future. Coach Tony Hight has stepped down from the position to become the junior high coordinator at Hooks, according to Texarkana Gameday.