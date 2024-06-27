Thursday’s Sports

NBA

The Atlanta Hawks took forward Zaccharie Risacher with the first pick in the 2024 NBA draft, marking the second straight year that the draft has had a decidedly French flavor. Risacher, the first of four French players taken in the first round, follows in the footsteps of countryman Victor Wembanyama, who went No. 1 to the San Antonio Spurs last year. Risacher is the fourth overall international prospect to be taken with the NBA’s top pick, joining Italian big man Andrea Bargnani in 2006 by the Toronto Raptors and Hall of Fame center Yao Ming in 2002 by the Houston Rockets.

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (40-40) 7 – Rockies (27-53) 1

Brewers (48-33) 6 – Rangers (37-43) 5

Astros right-hander J.P. France will have surgery on his throwing shoulder Monday. France opened the season in the majors but had been optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land and made one start when they placed him on the injured list in early May.

Andruw Monastterio hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning after entering as a replacement for injured Joey Ortiz. That meant the Milwaukee Brewers did in the Texas Rangers 6-5 on Wednesday.

Thursday

Rangers (37-43) at Baltimore Orioles (50-30) at 5:35 pm

Astros – Idle

NFL

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit claiming sexual assault against Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Collin County Judge Angela Tucker’s ruling Wednesday follows Dallas police’s announcement in May that they had found “insufficient evidence” to support a criminal case against Prescott and would not pursue charges. The case stemmed from an alleged incident that occurred in 2017 in which a woman said Prescott assaulted her in the back of an SUV in a strip club parking lot.

According to a league memo obtained by ESPN, the NFL informed its teams Wednesday that it will not be holding a supplemental draft this year. It’s the fourth year out of the past five in which the league has elected not to hold a supplemental draft, which is the league’s right under the collective bargaining agreement.