Thursday’s Sports

“I know a lot of people don’t want to see us here,” Carlos Correa said. “But what are they going to say now?” Credit – Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

MLB

Major League Baseball said Wednesday that approximately 11,500 tickets would be available for each World Series game at the new Globe Life Field in Arlington. That is about 28% of the 40,518-capacity, with a retractable-roof stadium of the Texas Rangers, which opened this year adjacent to old Globe Life Park, the team’s open-air home from 1994 through 2019.

The Astros swept Minnesota with a 3-1 victory, and the Twins took their record 18th straight postseason loss. It came nine months after everyone discovered a sign-stealing system, with that behind them, the Houston Astros advanced to the division series round beginning next week in Los Angeles. The Twins are 0-18 in the playoffs since Oct. 5, 2004, a total of seven games lost. Since that date, the Astros are 43-35 in postseason play, winning 10 of 15 rounds with three trips to the World Series.

Corey Dickerson hit a three-run homer off a fading Kyle Hendricks in the seventh inning, and Miami beat the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Wednesday in Game 1 of their NL wild-card series.

The slugging A’s are right back in a typical fall position: one winner-take-all postseason game with the season on the line. Oakland’s bullpen barely held off the Chicago White Sox late for a 5-3-win Wednesday that sent the AL playoff series to a deciding Game 3.

The Yanks sweep the Indians 10-9 and will meet the Rays in ALDS.

NBA

On Wednesday, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver stated that the league hopes to begin next season with teams in their home arenas and with fans in the seats. He did caution that there are still numerous unknowns to work through before they finalize any plan.

CYCLE

On Thursday, American cyclist, Quinn Simmons, was suspended by the Trek-Segafredo team after posting negative comments on social media to support President Donald Trump. The 2019 junior road race world champion replied to a Netherlands journalist who had criticized Trump on Twitter.

HIGH SCHOOL

Northeast Texas teams in the top 10

5A DI

8 – Longview

5A DII

2 – Ennis

9 – Marshall

10 – Texas High

4A DI

8 – Paris

4A DII

1 – Carthage

2 – Pleasant Grove

6 – Gilmer

3A DI

4 – Mt Vernon

5 – Pottsboro

9 – Gladewater

3A DII

3 – Waskom

6 – Gunter

7 – Daingerfield

2A DI

5 – Joaquin

6 – Timpson