Thursday’s Sports

NBA

The Mavericks plan to reopen their practice facility Thursday for limited player workouts, Coach Rick Carlisle said. Carlisle held a Zoom video call with all Mavericks players, training staff, and the team’s internist Wednesday to review procedures and details for the return. The NBA has permitted organizations to reopen facilities in states with loosened stay-at-home restrictions. Still, the Mavericks had not returned despite Gov. Greg Abbott allowing Texas’ stay-at-home order to expire May 1. As of Tuesday, the Mavericks were one of eight teams yet to reopen their practice facilities, joining the Celtics, Knicks, Bulls, Pistons, Wizards, Spurs, and Warriors.

Basketball Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo told ESPN that the NBA would delay the enshrinement ceremony for Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan, and five others until 2021. It is because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was to have taken place in Springfield on Aug. 29. but would now be in the spring of 2021.

NASCAR

Rain washed out the Cup Series race Wednesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It is a slight break for NASCAR teams taxed by a grueling return to racing. They rescheduled the race for Thursday at 7:00 pm, which in turn forced NASCAR to move the Xfinity Series race scheduled for Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. The turnaround time is too tricky for broadcast partner Fox Sports to leave Charlotte and quickly rebuild its setup in Tennessee under social distancing guidelines.

NHL

Concerns about Canadian coronavirus restrictions could push hockey south of the 49th parallel into the U.S. this summer. The NHL has zeroed seven of the ten locations in to hold playoff games if it resumes American cities not restricted by Canada’s 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival. As 24 teams figure out how to squeeze an expanded roster and limited personnel into one of two “hub” cities, the Vancouver Canucks are even considering relocating training camp to the U.S. if the situation doesn’t change in the coming weeks.