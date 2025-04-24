Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Rockets (52-30, 1-1) 109 – Warriors (48-34, 1-1) 94

Cavaliers (64-138, 2-0) 121 – Heat (37-45, 0-2) 112

Celtics (61-21, 2-0) 109 – Magic (41-41, 0-2) 100

Thursday

Thunder (68-14, 2-0) at Memphis Grizzlies (48-34, 0-2) at 8:30 pm on TNT

NHL

Wednesday

West 1st Round, G3

Stars (50-26-6, 2-1) 2 – Avalanche (49-29-4, 1-2) 1

Saturday

Stars (50-26-6, 2-1) at Denver Avalanche (49-29-4, 1-2) at 8:30 pm on TBS

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (13-11) 3 – Blue Jays (9-15) 1

Athletics (11-13) 5 – Rangers (14-10) 2

Thursday

Rangers (14-10) at Sacramento Athletics 911-13) at 9:05 pm

NFL

ESPN reports that NFL Hall of Famer and University of Texas Hall of Honor member Steve McMichael has passed away following his battle with ALS, known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease. He was 67. McMichael was a standout defensive tackle in the NFL for 14 seasons, beginning his career in 1980 and retiring following the 1994 season. McMichael spent the majority of his career with the Chicago Bears and was the defensive anchor for the 1985 team, which won the Super Bowl.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

No. 3 Texas (42-6) 1 0 No. 23 Oklahoma St. (27-16) 0

No. 12 Texas Tech (37-10) 12 – UT Arlington 3

BASEBALL

Wednesday

No. 5 Arkansas (36-7) 4 – Little Rock 0

GOLF

MEN

East Texas A&M University men’s golfer Matt Walters took eighth place to highlight the Lions’ performance at the Southland Conference Championships to close out the season at the Comanche Trace Golf Course this week. Walters (Ballitto, South Africa) shot a 70 on Wednesday to total a score of 214 after the three-round conference tournament. Augusta’s Bo Blanchard won the individual medal by five strokes, totaling a score of 200.

TRACK

For the second time this season, East Texas A&M University track and field student-athlete Romi Griese has been named the Southland Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week on Wednesday afternoon.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

No. 2 Melissa 13 – Texas High 1

Mt Vernon 10 – Blue Ridge 0

Rockwall 10 – Sachse 4

Walnut Grove 8 – Lufkin 2

Whitewright 14 – Bland 4

Thursday

Alba-Golden vs. Linden-Kildare at 6:30 pm at Marshall

Blue Ridge vs. Mt Vernon at 5:00 pm in Commerce on KALK 97.7

Bonham vs. Aubrey at 6:30 pm

Ector vs. Sulphur Bluff at 7:00 pm

Gilmer vs. Lindale at 6:30 pm

Harmony vs. DeKalb at 6:30 pm

Hooks vs. New Diana at 6:00 pm

Malakoff vs. Gladewater at 7:00 pm

Maud vs. Como-Pickton at 6:00 pm at Mt Vernon

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at 6:00 pm

Rains vs. Bells at 7:00 pm at Princeton

Union Grove vs. Mildred at 6:30 pm

Several Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Ladycat athletes have signed Letters of Intent to continue playing at the next level. Wildcat All-State Quarterback Kaden Mitchell, who led the football team to their deepest playoff run in 15 years, signed with Oklahoma Christian University – but he will be going on a baseball scholarship. Mattie Dixon signed her letter of intent to join the cheerleading program at Paris Junior College. Mattie is also a member of the Ladycat’s softball team. Wide receiver Wyatt Watson will continue his football career at Hardin-Simmons University. Defensive End Nathan Andrews is heading to Conway, Arkansas, where he will play for Hendrix College.

