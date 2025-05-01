Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Wednesday
Rockets (52-30, 2-3) 131 – Warriors (46-34, 3-2) 116
Timberwolves (49-33, 4-1) 103 – Lakers (50-32, 1-4) 96
NHL
Thursday
Stars (50-26-6, 3-2) at Denver Avalanche (49-29-4, 2-3) at 8:30 pm on TBS
MLB
Wednesday
Tigers (19-12) 7 – Astros (16-14) 4
Athletics (16-15) 7 – Rangers (16-15) 1
Thursday
Athletics (16-15) at Arlington Rangers (16-15) at 1:36 pm
Astros – Idle
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
On Wednesday, they named two East Texas A&M University softball players to the All-Southland Conference teams. Tatum Wright and Maddie Cason received the honor.
BASEBALL
Wednesday
UT Rio Grande Valley 7 – Texas Tech (15-26) 4
TRACK
The East Texas A&M University track and field team ends its regular season this week at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Lubbock. Because of the weather, the meeting will start today in Lubbock.
FOOTBALL
Another East Texas A&M University football player has joined the professional ranks. Defensive back King Ambers was drafted by the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League in the 2025 CFL Draft.
RODEO
Rodeo legend and Pro-Rodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper died Tuesday afternoon. It was after his home caught fire in Wise County.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Thursday
Alba-Golden (18-8) vs. Rivercrest (11-5)
Beckville (24-7-2) vs. Detroit (19-5) at 5:30 pm
Como-Pickton (21-7) vs. Cross Roads (26-9) at 7:00 pm
Daingerfield (11-6-1) v. Liberty-Eylau (25-4)
Hallsville (29-3-1) vs. Lone Star (18-9-1) at 7:00 pm
Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm
Mt Vernon (27-5-1) vs. Boyd (24-4-2) at Ennis at 7:00 pm ETB
Redwater (13-17-1) vs. Mineola (19-11-2) at 7:30 pm
G1: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer at Mt Pleasant on Thursday, at 6:00 pm
G2: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer at Mt Pleasant on Friday, 5:30 pm
G3: Follows G2
Troup (26-5) vs. DeKalb (28-4) at 6:00 pm
Whitesboro (18-9) vs. Rains (20-9-1) at 6:00 pm
BASEBALL
Thursday
Cooper (16-5) vs. Tom Bean (18-7) at 7:30 pm
Daingerfield (11-6-1) vs. Liberty-Eylau (25-4)
Honey Grove (16-6) vs. Wolfe City (14-8) at 4:30 pm
Hughes Springs (20-6) vs. Atlanta (15-7-1) at Tyler Legacy 7:00 pm
MP Chapel Hill (6-9) vs. Hooks (18-11)
G1 Mt Pleasant vs. Melissa on Thursday at Mt Pleasant at 7:00 pm
G2 at Mt Pleasant on Saturday at Noon
G3 Follows G2
Mt Vernon (20-7) vs. Pottsboro (15-7-1) at Paris at 7:00 pm
Paul Pewitt (11-6) vs. Hawkins (22-7-1) at 6:00 pm
Pittsburg (7-5) v. Farmersville (13-13) at 7:00 pm
Sulphur Springs (17-9) vs. Community (19-6) at 7:00 pm
NBA
Miércoles
Cohetes (52-30, 2-3) 131 – Guerreros (46-34, 3-2) 116
Timberwolves (49-33, 4-1) 103 – Lakers (50-32, 1-4) 96
NHL
Jueves
Stars (50-26-6, 3-2) en Denver Avalanche (49-29-4, 2-3) a las 8:30 pm en TBS
Grandes Ligas
Miércoles
Tigres (19-12) 7 – Astros (16-14) 4
Atletismo (16-15) 7 – Rangers (16-15) 1
Jueves
Atléticos (16-15) en Arlington Rangers (16-15) a la 1:36 pm
Astros – Inactivo
UNIVERSIDAD
SÓFBOL
Miércoles
El miércoles, nombraron a dos jugadoras de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M para los equipos de la Conferencia All-Southland. Tatum Wright y Maddie Cason recibieron el honor.
BÉISBOL
Miércoles
UT Valle del Río Grande 7 – Texas Tech (15-26) 4
PISTA
El equipo de atletismo de la Universidad East Texas A&M termina su temporada regular esta semana en el Corky/Crofoot Shootout en Lubbock. Debido al clima, la reunión comenzará hoy en Lubbock.
FÚTBOL
Otro jugador de fútbol americano de la Universidad East Texas A&M se ha unido a las filas profesionales. El back defensivo King Ambers fue seleccionado por los Ottawa Redblacks de la Canadian Football League en el Draft de la CFL de 2025.
RODEO
La leyenda del rodeo y miembro del Salón de la Fama del Rodeo Profesional, Roy Cooper, murió el martes por la tarde. Fue después de que su casa se incendiara en el condado de Wise.
ESCUELA SECUNDARIA
SÓFBOL
Jueves
Alba-Golden (18-8) vs. Rivercrest (11-5)
Beckville (24-7-2) vs. Detroit (19-5) a las 5:30 pm
Como-Pickton (21-7) vs. Cross Roads (26-9) a las 7:00 pm
Daingerfield (11-6-1) v. Libertad-Eylau (25-4)
Hallsville (29-3-1) vs. Lone Star (18-9-1) a las 7:00 pm
Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm
Mt Vernon (27-5-1) vs. Boyd (24-4-2) en Ennis a las 7:00 pm ETB
Redwater (13-17-1) vs. Mineola (19-11-2) a las 7:30 pm
G1: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer en Mt Pleasant el jueves, a las 6:00 pm
G2: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer en Mt Pleasant el viernes, 5:30 pm
G3: Sigue a G2
Troup (26-5) vs. DeKalb (28-4) a las 6:00 pm
Whitesboro (18-9) vs. Rains (20-9-1) a las 6:00 pm
BÉISBOL
Jueves
Cooper (16-5) vs. Tom Bean (18-7) a las 7:30 pm
Daingerfield (11-6-1) vs. Liberty-Eylau (25-4)
Honey Grove (16-6) vs. Wolfe City (14-8) a las 4:30 pm
Hughes Springs (20-6) vs. Atlanta (15-7-1) en Tyler Legacy, 7:00 pm
MP Chapel Hill (6-9) vs. Hooks (18-11)
G1 Mt Pleasant vs. Melissa el jueves en Mt Pleasant a las 7:00 pm
G2 en Mt Pleasant el sábado al mediodía
G3 sigue a G2
Mt Vernon (20-7) vs. Pottsboro (15-7-1) en París a las 7:00 pm
Paul Pewitt (11-6) vs. Hawkins (22-7-1) a las 6:00 pm
Pittsburg (7-5) vs. Farmersville (13-13) a las 7:00 pm
Sulphur Springs (17-9) vs. Comunidad (19-6) a las 7:00 pm