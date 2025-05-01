Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Rockets (52-30, 2-3) 131 – Warriors (46-34, 3-2) 116

Timberwolves (49-33, 4-1) 103 – Lakers (50-32, 1-4) 96

NHL

Thursday

Stars (50-26-6, 3-2) at Denver Avalanche (49-29-4, 2-3) at 8:30 pm on TBS

MLB

Wednesday

Tigers (19-12) 7 – Astros (16-14) 4

Athletics (16-15) 7 – Rangers (16-15) 1

Thursday

Athletics (16-15) at Arlington Rangers (16-15) at 1:36 pm

Astros – Idle

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

On Wednesday, they named two East Texas A&M University softball players to the All-Southland Conference teams. Tatum Wright and Maddie Cason received the honor.

BASEBALL

Wednesday

UT Rio Grande Valley 7 – Texas Tech (15-26) 4

TRACK

The East Texas A&M University track and field team ends its regular season this week at the Corky/Crofoot Shootout in Lubbock. Because of the weather, the meeting will start today in Lubbock.

FOOTBALL

Another East Texas A&M University football player has joined the professional ranks. Defensive back King Ambers was drafted by the Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League in the 2025 CFL Draft.

RODEO

Rodeo legend and Pro-Rodeo Hall of Famer Roy Cooper died Tuesday afternoon. It was after his home caught fire in Wise County.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Alba-Golden (18-8) vs. Rivercrest (11-5)

Beckville (24-7-2) vs. Detroit (19-5) at 5:30 pm

Como-Pickton (21-7) vs. Cross Roads (26-9) at 7:00 pm

Daingerfield (11-6-1) v. Liberty-Eylau (25-4)

Hallsville (29-3-1) vs. Lone Star (18-9-1) at 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon (27-5-1) vs. Boyd (24-4-2) at Ennis at 7:00 pm ETB

Redwater (13-17-1) vs. Mineola (19-11-2) at 7:30 pm

G1: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer at Mt Pleasant on Thursday, at 6:00 pm

G2: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer at Mt Pleasant on Friday, 5:30 pm

G3: Follows G2

Troup (26-5) vs. DeKalb (28-4) at 6:00 pm

Whitesboro (18-9) vs. Rains (20-9-1) at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Thursday

Cooper (16-5) vs. Tom Bean (18-7) at 7:30 pm

Daingerfield (11-6-1) vs. Liberty-Eylau (25-4)

Honey Grove (16-6) vs. Wolfe City (14-8) at 4:30 pm

Hughes Springs (20-6) vs. Atlanta (15-7-1) at Tyler Legacy 7:00 pm

MP Chapel Hill (6-9) vs. Hooks (18-11)

G1 Mt Pleasant vs. Melissa on Thursday at Mt Pleasant at 7:00 pm

G2 at Mt Pleasant on Saturday at Noon

G3 Follows G2

Mt Vernon (20-7) vs. Pottsboro (15-7-1) at Paris at 7:00 pm

Paul Pewitt (11-6) vs. Hawkins (22-7-1) at 6:00 pm

Pittsburg (7-5) v. Farmersville (13-13) at 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs (17-9) vs. Community (19-6) at 7:00 pm

NBA

Miércoles

Cohetes (52-30, 2-3) 131 – Guerreros (46-34, 3-2) 116

Timberwolves (49-33, 4-1) 103 – Lakers (50-32, 1-4) 96

NHL

Jueves

Stars (50-26-6, 3-2) en Denver Avalanche (49-29-4, 2-3) a las 8:30 pm en TBS

Grandes Ligas

Miércoles

Tigres (19-12) 7 – Astros (16-14) 4

Atletismo (16-15) 7 – Rangers (16-15) 1

Jueves

Atléticos (16-15) en Arlington Rangers (16-15) a la 1:36 pm

Astros – Inactivo

UNIVERSIDAD

SÓFBOL

Miércoles

El miércoles, nombraron a dos jugadoras de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M para los equipos de la Conferencia All-Southland. Tatum Wright y Maddie Cason recibieron el honor.

BÉISBOL

Miércoles

UT Valle del Río Grande 7 – Texas Tech (15-26) 4

PISTA

El equipo de atletismo de la Universidad East Texas A&M termina su temporada regular esta semana en el Corky/Crofoot Shootout en Lubbock. Debido al clima, la reunión comenzará hoy en Lubbock.

FÚTBOL

Otro jugador de fútbol americano de la Universidad East Texas A&M se ha unido a las filas profesionales. El back defensivo King Ambers fue seleccionado por los Ottawa Redblacks de la Canadian Football League en el Draft de la CFL de 2025.

RODEO

La leyenda del rodeo y miembro del Salón de la Fama del Rodeo Profesional, Roy Cooper, murió el martes por la tarde. Fue después de que su casa se incendiara en el condado de Wise.

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

SÓFBOL

Jueves

Alba-Golden (18-8) vs. Rivercrest (11-5)

Beckville (24-7-2) vs. Detroit (19-5) a las 5:30 pm

Como-Pickton (21-7) vs. Cross Roads (26-9) a las 7:00 pm

Daingerfield (11-6-1) v. Libertad-Eylau (25-4)

Hallsville (29-3-1) vs. Lone Star (18-9-1) a las 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon (27-5-1) vs. Boyd (24-4-2) en Ennis a las 7:00 pm ETB

Redwater (13-17-1) vs. Mineola (19-11-2) a las 7:30 pm

G1: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer en Mt Pleasant el jueves, a las 6:00 pm

G2: Sulphur Springs vs. Gilmer en Mt Pleasant el viernes, 5:30 pm

G3: Sigue a G2

Troup (26-5) vs. DeKalb (28-4) a las 6:00 pm

Whitesboro (18-9) vs. Rains (20-9-1) a las 6:00 pm

BÉISBOL

Jueves

Cooper (16-5) vs. Tom Bean (18-7) a las 7:30 pm

Daingerfield (11-6-1) vs. Liberty-Eylau (25-4)

Honey Grove (16-6) vs. Wolfe City (14-8) a las 4:30 pm

Hughes Springs (20-6) vs. Atlanta (15-7-1) en Tyler Legacy, 7:00 pm

MP Chapel Hill (6-9) vs. Hooks (18-11)

G1 Mt Pleasant vs. Melissa el jueves en Mt Pleasant a las 7:00 pm

G2 en Mt Pleasant el sábado al mediodía

G3 sigue a G2

Mt Vernon (20-7) vs. Pottsboro (15-7-1) en París a las 7:00 pm

Paul Pewitt (11-6) vs. Hawkins (22-7-1) a las 6:00 pm

Pittsburg (7-5) vs. Farmersville (13-13) a las 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs (17-9) vs. Comunidad (19-6) a las 7:00 pm