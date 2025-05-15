Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

East Semifinals, G5

Celtics (61-21, 2-3) 127 – Knicks (51-31, 3-2) 102

West Semifinals, G5

Timberwolves (49-33, 4-1) 121 – Warriors (48-34, 1-4) 110

Thursday

Thunder (68-14, 3-2) at Denver Nuggets (50-32, 2-3) at 7:30 pm on ESPN

NHL

Thursday

West 2nd Round, G5

Stars (40-26-6, 3-1) at Winnipeg Jets (58-22-4, 1-3) at 8:30 pm on TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (28-21) 8 – Rockies (7-36) 3

Astros (22-20) 4 – Royals (28-20) 3

Thursday

Astros (22-20) at Arlington Rangers (23-21) at 7:05 pm MLB Net

NFL

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. The Cowboys-Commanders game is scheduled for Noon, followed by the Lions-Vikings game at 3:30 pm.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Thursday

Houston Christian vs. Lamar at 1:00 pm on ESPN+

Texas A&M (27-23) vs. No. 10 Georgia (40-13) at 5:00 pm on SECN+

Baylor (31-20) vs. UCF (28-24) at 8:00 pm on ESPN+

No. 1 LSU (40-12) vs. South Carolina (27-26) at 6:00 pm on SECN+

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. UT Rio Grande Valley at 6:00 pm on ESPN+

No. 3 Texas (40-10) vs. Oklahoma (32-17) at 6:30 pm on SECN+

Texas Tech (18-30) vs. BYU (25-25) at 7:00 pm on ESPN+

TCU (35-16) vs. Utah (20-27) at 7:00 pm on ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Sanger 6 – Sulphur Springs 2

Cross Roads 9 – Beckville 6

No. 10 Lake Belton 2 – No. 2 Melissa 0

Thursday

Canton (24-9-2) vs. Aubrey (30-3) at 6:30 pm

Hallsville (33-4-1) vs. Lovejoy (25-11) at 7:00 pm

Beckville (27-8-2) vs. Cross Roads (31-9) at 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Wednesday

Beckville 4 – Hemphill 2

Thursday

Union Hill (12-7-1) vs. Avalon (11-9-1) at 6:30 pm

Carthage (19-13-1) vs. Kennedale (18-12) at 7:00 pm

Rockwall (29-8) vs. Klein Cain (19-7-3) at 7:00 pm

Royse City (27-6) vs. Cypress Woods (21-10-4) at 7:00 pm

Grand Saline (24-10) vs. Boyd (29-5) at 7:00 pm

Spring Hill (29-6) vs. Van Alstyne (15-12) at 7:00 pm

New Diana (24-7-1) vs. Paradise (15-8-2) at 7:30 pm

TRACK

Thursday

The East Texas A&M University track and field team is heading to Houston to compete in the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships, closing out the 2024-25 season this weekend. The Lion men enter the meet ranked third in the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Association Conference Ratings Index and finished fourth at the outdoor meet a year ago. The Lion women are rated sixth and finished seventh at last year’s outdoor conference championships.

