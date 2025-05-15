Thursday’s Sports

NBA
Wednesday
East Semifinals, G5
Celtics (61-21, 2-3) 127 – Knicks (51-31, 3-2) 102
West Semifinals, G5
Timberwolves (49-33, 4-1) 121 – Warriors (48-34, 1-4) 110
Thursday
Thunder (68-14, 3-2) at Denver Nuggets (50-32, 2-3) at 7:30 pm on ESPN
NHL
Thursday
West 2nd Round, G5
Stars (40-26-6, 3-1) at Winnipeg Jets (58-22-4, 1-3) at 8:30 pm on TNT
MLB
Wednesday
Rangers (28-21) 8 – Rockies (7-36) 3
Astros (22-20) 4 – Royals (28-20) 3
Thursday
Astros (22-20) at Arlington Rangers (23-21) at 7:05 pm MLB Net
NFL
On Wednesday, the NFL announced that the Dallas Cowboys will visit the Washington Commanders, and the Detroit Lions will face the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Day. The Cowboys-Commanders game is scheduled for Noon, followed by the Lions-Vikings game at 3:30 pm.
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Thursday
Houston Christian vs. Lamar at 1:00 pm on ESPN+
Texas A&M (27-23) vs. No. 10 Georgia (40-13) at 5:00 pm on SECN+
Baylor (31-20) vs. UCF (28-24) at 8:00 pm on ESPN+
No. 1 LSU (40-12) vs. South Carolina (27-26) at 6:00 pm on SECN+
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. UT Rio Grande Valley at 6:00 pm on ESPN+
No. 3 Texas (40-10) vs. Oklahoma (32-17) at 6:30 pm on SECN+
Texas Tech (18-30) vs. BYU (25-25) at 7:00 pm on ESPN+
TCU (35-16) vs. Utah (20-27) at 7:00 pm on ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Sanger 6 – Sulphur Springs 2
Cross Roads 9 – Beckville 6
No. 10 Lake Belton 2 – No. 2 Melissa 0
Thursday
Canton (24-9-2) vs. Aubrey (30-3) at 6:30 pm
Hallsville (33-4-1) vs. Lovejoy (25-11) at 7:00 pm
Beckville (27-8-2) vs. Cross Roads (31-9) at 6:00 pm
BASEBALL
Wednesday
Beckville 4 – Hemphill 2
Thursday
Union Hill (12-7-1) vs. Avalon (11-9-1) at 6:30 pm
Carthage (19-13-1) vs. Kennedale (18-12) at 7:00 pm
Rockwall (29-8) vs. Klein Cain (19-7-3) at 7:00 pm
Royse City (27-6) vs. Cypress Woods (21-10-4) at 7:00 pm
Grand Saline (24-10) vs. Boyd (29-5) at 7:00 pm
Spring Hill (29-6) vs. Van Alstyne (15-12) at 7:00 pm
New Diana (24-7-1) vs. Paradise (15-8-2) at 7:30 pm
TRACK
Thursday
The East Texas A&M University track and field team is heading to Houston to compete in the Southland Conference Outdoor Championships, closing out the 2024-25 season this weekend. The Lion men enter the meet ranked third in the United States Track and Field and Cross-Country Association Conference Ratings Index and finished fourth at the outdoor meet a year ago. The Lion women are rated sixth and finished seventh at last year’s outdoor conference championships.
NBA
Miércoles
Semifinales del Este, G5
Celtics (61-21, 2-3) 127 – Knicks (51-31, 3-2) 102
Semifinales del Oeste, G5
Timberwolves (49-33, 4-1) 121 – Warriors (48-34, 1-4) 110
Jueves
Thunder (68-14, 3-2) en Denver Nuggets (50-32, 2-3) a las 19:30 horas por ESPN
NHL
Jueves
Oeste 2ª Ronda, G5
Estrellas (40-26-6, 3-1) en Winnipeg Jets (58-22-4, 1-3) a las 8:30 pm en TNT
Grandes Ligas
Miércoles
Rangers (28-21) 8 – Rockies (7-36) 3
Astros (22-20) 4 – Reales (28-20) 3
Jueves
Astros (22-20) en Arlington Rangers (23-21) a las 7:05 pm MLB Net
NFL
El miércoles, la NFL anunció que los Dallas Cowboys visitarán a los Washington Commanders, y los Detroit Lions se enfrentarán a los Minnesota Vikings el día de Navidad. El juego Cowboys-Commanders está programado para el mediodía, seguido por el juego Lions-Vikings a las 3:30 pm.
UNIVERSIDAD
BÉISBOL
Jueves
Houston Christian vs. Lamar a la 1:00 pm por ESPN+
Texas A&M (27-23) vs. No. 10 Georgia (40-13) a las 5:00 pm en SECN+
Baylor (31-20) vs. UCF (28-24) a las 8:00 pm por ESPN+
No. 1 LSU (40-12) vs. Carolina del Sur (27-26) a las 6:00 pm en SECN+
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi vs. UT Rio Grande Valley a las 6:00 pm por ESPN+
No. 3 Texas (40-10) vs. Oklahoma (32-17) a las 6:30 pm en SECN+
Texas Tech (18-30) vs. BYU (25-25) a las 7:00 pm por ESPN+
TCU (35-16) vs. Utah (20-27) a las 7:00 pm por ESPN+
ESCUELA SECUNDARIA
SÓFBOL
Miércoles
Sanger 6 – Muelles de azufre 2
Cruce de Caminos 9 – Beckville 6
No. 10 Lake Belton 2 – No. 2 Melissa 0
Jueves
Canton (24-9-2) vs. Aubrey (30-3) a las 6:30 pm
Hallsville (33-4-1) vs. Lovejoy (25-11) a las 7:00 pm
Beckville (27-8-2) vs. Cross Roads (31-9) a las 6:00 pm
BÉISBOL
Miércoles
Beckville 4 – Hemphill 2
Jueves
Union Hill (12-7-1) vs. Avalon (11-9-1) a las 6:30 pm
Carthage (19-13-1) vs. Kennedale (18-12) a las 7:00 pm
Rockwall (29-8) vs. Klein Cain (19-7-3) a las 7:00 pm
Royse City (27-6) vs. Cypress Woods (21-10-4) a las 7:00 pm
Grand Saline (24-10) vs. Boyd (29-5) a las 7:00 pm
Spring Hill (29-6) vs. Van Alstyne (15-12) a las 7:00 pm
Nueva Diana (24-7-1) vs. Paradise (15-8-2) a las 7:30 pm
PISTA
Jueves
El equipo de atletismo de la Universidad East Texas A&M se dirige a Houston para competir en el Campeonato al Aire Libre de la Conferencia Southland, cerrando la temporada 2024-25 este fin de semana. Los hombres de los Lions ingresan a la competencia en el tercer lugar en el Índice de Calificaciones de la Conferencia de la Asociación de Atletismo y Campo Traviesa de los Estados Unidos y terminaron cuartos en la reunión al aire libre hace un año. Las mujeres del León están clasificadas en el sexto lugar y terminaron séptimas en los campeonatos de la conferencia al aire libre del año pasado.