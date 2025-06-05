Thursday’s Sports

NHL

STANLEY CUP FINALS

Game 1

Wednesday

Oilers (48-29-5, 1-0) 4 – Panthers (47-31-4) 0-1) 3 OT

The Edmonton Oilers vowed that things would be different in their Stanley Cup Final rematch against the Florida Panthers. They proved it in Game 1 with an impressive comeback and a 4-3 overtime win.

NBA

FINALS

Game 1

Thursday

Pacers (50-32) at Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) at 7:30 pm on ABC

The Pacers’ travel plans were affected on Tuesday by severe weather. They diverted the team’s charter flight to Tulsa, Oklahoma, and then, after refueling, the plane took the scenic route around another band of weather before finally landing in Oklahoma City about 3½ hours behind schedule.

MLB

Wednesday

Pirates (23-39) 3 – Astros (33-28) 0

Rays (32-29) 5 – Rangers (29-33) 4

Thursday

Astros (33-28) at Pittsburgh Pirates (23-39) at 6:40 pm

Rangers (29-33) at Tampa Rays (32-29) at 6:35 pm

NFL

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs is in danger of missing out on $500,000 from his 2025 base salary for not participating in the team’s offseason program. Diggs has opted to rehab his surgically repaired left knee in Miami and away from The Star. He was not in attendance for the first two phases of the offseason program and has not participated in the organized team activities over the past three weeks. According to his contract, Diggs must participate in 84.375% of the offseason program to avoid the $500,000 de-escalator.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

Oklahoma City

Game 1

No. 6 Texas (55-11, 1-0) 2 – No. 12 Texas Tech (53-13, 0-1) 1

Thursday

Game 2

No. 6 Texas (55-11, 1-0) vs. No. 12 Texas Tech (53-13, 0-1) at 7:00 pm on ESPN/ESPN+

East Texas A&M University volleyball coach Joe Morales has added Emily Witt as the program’s assistant coach going into the 2025 season. Witt joins the Lion volleyball program after serving as the volleyball coach for Northwest High School in Wichita, Kansas, and the head coach for the KNVBC Showtime Volleyball Club in Wichita. She has also worked with the Shockwave Volleyball Academy in Wichita as a head coach.

Paris Junior College (PJC) announced that eight members of the Dragons Baseball team have earned All-Conference honors, with five receiving All-Region recognition, following a standout 2024–25 season.

The Paris Junior College (PJC) Lady Dragons Softball team wrapped up a season for the history books with a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament, including five NFCA All-American selections and multiple honors for star catcher Gabriela (GAY-bree-EH-lah) Sosa. This powerhouse squad not only claimed the Region XIV Championship and set program records but also made its mark on the national stage.

HIGH SCHOOL

JW Mullinax, a Winnsboro Red Raiders pitcher, suffered a complicated break in his throwing arm while pitching on Wednesday. JW is the grandson of Pastor Steve Cook.

BASEBALL

STATE FINALS

Thursday

Overton (31-8) vs. Collinsville (31-4) at 9:00 am

New Hope (30-5-1) vs. Centerville (28-6-1) at Noon

Thrall (31-6-1) vs. Wall (30-6) at 4:00 pm

Liberty-Eylau (36-4) vs. Corpus Christi London (34-6) at 7:00 pm

NHL

FINALES DE LA COPA STANLEY

Juego 1

Miércoles

Petroleros (48-29-5, 1-0) 4 – Panteras (47-31-4) 0-1) 3 OT

Los Edmonton Oilers juraron que las cosas serían diferentes en su revancha de la final de la Copa Stanley contra los Florida Panthers. Lo demostraron en el Juego 1 con una impresionante remontada y una victoria por 4-3 en tiempo extra.

NBA

FINALES

Juego 1

Jueves

Pacers (50-32) en Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14) a las 19:30 horas por ABC

Los planes de viaje de los Pacers se vieron afectados el martes por el mal tiempo. Desviaron el vuelo chárter del equipo a Tulsa, Oklahoma, y luego, después de reabastecerse de combustible, el avión tomó la ruta escénica alrededor de otra banda de clima antes de aterrizar finalmente en Oklahoma City con unas tres horas y media de retraso.

Grandes Ligas

Miércoles

Piratas (23-39) 3 – Astros (33-28) 0

Rays (32-29) 5 – Rangers (29-33) 4

Jueves

Astros (33-28) en Pittsburgh Pirates (23-39) a las 6:40 pm

Rangers (29-33) en Tampa Rays (32-29) a las 6:35 pm

NFL

El esquinero de los Dallas Cowboys, Trevon Diggs, corre el riesgo de perder $500,000 de su salario base de 2025 por no participar en el programa de temporada baja del equipo. Diggs ha optado por rehabilitar su rodilla izquierda reparada quirúrgicamente en Miami y lejos de The Star. No estuvo presente en las primeras dos fases del programa de temporada baja y no ha participado en las actividades organizadas del equipo en las últimas tres semanas. De acuerdo con su contrato, Diggs debe participar en el 84.375% del programa de temporada baja para evitar la desescalada de $500,000.

UNIVERSIDAD

SERIE MUNDIAL DE SOFTBOL

Ciudad de Oklahoma

Juego 1

Nº 6 Texas (55-11, 1-0) 2 – Nº 12 Texas Tech (53-13, 0-1) 1

Jueves

Juego 2

Nº 6 Texas (55-11, 1-0) vs. Nº 12 Texas Tech (53-13, 0-1) a las 7:00 pm en ESPN/ESPN+

El entrenador de voleibol de la Universidad East Texas A&M, Joe Morales, ha agregado a Emily Witt como entrenadora asistente del programa para la temporada 2025. Witt se une al programa de voleibol Lion después de servir como entrenador de voleibol de Northwest High School en Wichita, Kansas, y entrenador en jefe del KNVBC Showtime Volleyball Club en Wichita. También ha trabajado con la Academia de Voleibol Shockwave en Wichita como entrenadora principal.

Paris Junior College (PJC) anunció que ocho miembros del equipo de béisbol Dragons han obtenido honores de All-Conference, y cinco han recibido el reconocimiento All-Region, luego de una destacada temporada 2024-25.

El equipo de Softbol Lady Dragons de Paris Junior College (PJC) concluyó una temporada para los libros de historia con un viaje al Torneo Nacional de la NJCAA, incluyendo cinco selecciones All-American de la NFCA y múltiples honores para la receptora estrella Gabriela Sosa. Este poderoso equipo no solo se adjudicó el Campeonato de la Región XIV y estableció récords en el programa, sino que también dejó su huella en el escenario nacional.

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

JW Mullinax, lanzador de los Red Raiders de Winnsboro, sufrió una fractura complicada en su brazo de lanzar mientras lanzaba el miércoles. JW es el nieto del pastor Steve Cook.

BÉISBOL

FINALES ESTATALES

Jueves

Overton (31-8) vs. Collinsville (31-4) a las 9:00 am

Nueva Esperanza (30-5-1) vs. Centerville (28-6-1) al mediodía

Thrall (31-6-1) vs. Wall (30-6) a las 4:00 pm

Liberty-Eylau (36-4) vs. Corpus Christi London (34-6) a las 7:00 pm