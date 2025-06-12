Thursday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

Wednesday

Pacers (50-32, 2-1) 116 – Thunder (68-14, 1-2) 107

Jalen Williams swished a tough pull-up 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to give the Oklahoma City Thunder a five-point lead. Not much went right for them after that. The Pacers have the OKC Thunder team unraveling. Game 4 is Friday at 7:30 pm in Indianapolis.

The Dallas Mavericks have become the latest to rebuff the New York Knicks in their search for a new head coach. On Wednesday morning, the Mavs firmly rejected the Knicks’ request to speak with Jason Kidd.

WNBA

Wednesday

Phoenix Mercury (7-4) 93 – Dallas Wings (1-10) 80

NHL STANLEY CUP

Thursday

Game 4

Oilers (48-29-5, 1-2) at Sunrise Panthers (47-31-4, 2-1) at 7:00 pm on TNT/truTV/Max

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (37-30) 10 – White Sox (23-45) 2

Twins (36-31) 6 – Rangers (32-36) 2

Thursday

Rangers (32-36) at Minneapolis Twins (36-31) at 12:10 pm on MLBN

White Sox (23-45) at Houston Astros (37-30) at 7:10 pm

The Texas Rangers signed veteran reliever Craig Kimbrel to a minor league contract Wednesday. Kimbrel, 37, will report to Triple-A Round Rock this week. Kimbrel pitched one scoreless inning with the Atlanta Braves before being designated for assignment last week.

COLLEGE

Seven East Texas A&M University Track and Field student-athletes were named to the Southland Conference All-Academic Team on Wednesday afternoon, including Romi Griese (GREE-see). She earns the honor of Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Student-Athlete of the Year.

HIGH SCHOOL

In just their second season, the Mount Pleasant ISD Clay Target Club brought home multiple awards from the State Tournament, including the team and individual varsity state championships. MPISD competed in the skeet division with twelve other teams and approximately 70 competitors from across the state. The State Tournament was at the Waco Skeet and Trap Club on Saturday, June 7.

FINALES DE LA NBA

Miércoles

Pacers (50-32, 2-1) 116 – Thunder (68-14, 1-2) 107

Jalen Williams encestó un triple sobre la bocina del tercer cuarto para darle al Thunder de Oklahoma City una ventaja de cinco puntos. No mucho les salió bien después de eso. Los Pacers tienen al equipo OKC Thunder desmoronándose. El Juego 4 es el viernes a las 7:30 pm en Indianápolis.

Los Dallas Mavericks se han convertido en los últimos en rechazar a los New York Knicks en su búsqueda de un nuevo entrenador en jefe. El miércoles por la mañana, los Mavs rechazaron firmemente la solicitud de los Knicks de hablar con Jason Kidd.

WNBA

Miércoles

Phoenix Mercury (7-4) 93 – Dallas Wings (1-10) 80

COPA STANLEY DE LA NHL

Jueves

Juego 4

Oilers (48-29-5, 1-2) en Sunrise Panthers (47-31-4, 2-1) a las 7:00 pm en TNT/truTV/Max

Grandes Ligas

Miércoles

Astros (37-30) 10 – Medias Blancas (23-45) 2

Gemelos (36-31) 6 – Rangers (32-36) 2

Jueves

Rangers (32-36) en Minneapolis Twins (36-31) a las 12:10 pm en MLBN

Medias Blancas (23-45) en Astros de Houston (37-30) a las 7:10 pm

Los Rangers de Texas firmaron al veterano relevista Craig Kimbrel con un contrato de ligas menores el miércoles. Kimbrel, de 37 años, se reportará a Triple-A Round Rock esta semana. Kimbrel lanzó una entrada en blanco con los Bravos de Atlanta antes de ser designado para asignación la semana pasada.

UNIVERSIDAD

Siete estudiantes-atletas de atletismo de la Universidad East Texas A&M fueron nombrados para el Equipo Académico de la Conferencia Southland el miércoles por la tarde, incluida Romi Griese (GREE-see). Obtiene el honor de Estudiante-Atleta del Año de Atletismo Femenino al Aire Libre.

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

En solo su segunda temporada, el Mount Pleasant ISD Clay Target Club se llevó a casa múltiples premios del Torneo Estatal, incluidos los campeonatos estatales por equipos e individuales. MPISD compitió en la división de skeet con otros doce equipos y aproximadamente 70 competidores de todo el estado. El Torneo Estatal fue en el Waco Skeet and Trap Club el sábado 7 de junio.