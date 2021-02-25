Thursday’s Sports

Lion offense shines in 4-3 overtime win over UT-Tyler to open Spring 2021 season

NBA

Cavaliers 112 – Houston 96

New Orleans 128 – Pistons 118

Thunder 102 – San Antonio 99

NCAAW

The No. 7 Baylor women won their 10th game in a row. The 70-51 win over Oklahoma State moved the 18-2 Lady Bears closer to their 11th Big 12 regular-season title in a row. Baylor can clinch at least a share of the Big 12 title with a home win Saturday.

TAMUC

After a 469-day layoff, the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team decided they wanted to play overtime. The extra time paid off with a game-winning goal in the 98th minute for a 4-3 victory over UT Tyler. The Lions are now 1-0 overall and in the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots fall to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in league action.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team had more kills and a higher hitting percentage than Texas Woman’s on Wednesday night, but critical points swung the wrong way in a 3-1 loss.

Wednesday, the Lone Star Conference named three Texas A&M University-Commerce men and one woman to the 2021 Lone Star Conference Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team. On the women’s side, Minna Svaerd of Karlstad, Sweden, earned her second LSC All-Academic honor. On the men’s side, LSC All-Academic named the throwing trio of Ryan Amador of Jonesboro, AR, and Mason Russ of Grove, OK, and Steven Sanchez of New Braunfels.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team plays its final home game of the 2020-21 season on Thursday, hosting the Aggies of Cameron University at 6:00.

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College Softball returned to the field on Tuesday and faced Hill College after a two-week layoff due to Texas’s winter storm. NTCC and Hill split the two-game series. Hill won game one 16-13, and the Eagles would take game two 5-1. The Northeast Eagles have a doubleheader with Navarro College Saturday afternoon starting at 1:00. Softball is at Cisco at 1:00 in a doubleheader.

HIGH SCHOOL

Thursday

Girls’

Chapel Hill MP vs. Mt Vernon at Prairiland 6:00 pm Star 96.6 Internet

Rains vs. Ponder 6:30 pm

Wednesday

Boys’

McLeod 43 – Lindsay 38

Paris 85 – Athens 34

Thursday

Mt Pleasant vs. University 7:00 pm K-Lake 97.7 Internet

For the fourth time in the last six years, the Gilmer Lady Buckeyes are moving on up. They head to the regional semifinal round of the UIL girls’ high school basketball playoffs. No. 25-ranked Gilmer held off Lindale with a 37-34 victory.

In Class 3A, the No. 3-ranked Winnsboro Lady Raiders dominated Sabine 90-47. Senior Halle Darst led the Lady Raiders with 20 points, sophomore Faith Acker and junior Reese Lindley added 18 apiece.

Winnsboro (28-2) advances to face Emory Rains Ponder’s winner, who plays Thursday evening in McKinney.

The Sulphur Springs Wildcats check out Midlothian Thursday night (Feb 25) at 8:00 in Athens. Sulphur Springs is 18-9. The Wildcats enter the game with a season record of 18-9 while their opponent is 21-5.