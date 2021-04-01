Thursday’s Sports

Perera and Svaerd earn LSC Athlete of the Week honors

NBA

Dallas 113 – Celtics 108

Nets 120 – Houston 108

Thunder 113 – Raptors 102

San Antonio 120 – Kings 106

MLB

From Fenway Park to Petco Park, ballparks will again be buzzing with real fans rather than cardboard cutouts and pumped-in crowd noise. The Rangers open to 40,000 Monday, which has raised eyebrows. A year after no fans were allowed during the virus-shortened 60-game season, every stadium is open, in varying degrees, as teams adhere to coronavirus protocols.

PGA

The Los Angeles County sheriff says detectives have determined what caused Tiger Woods to crash his SUV last month in Southern California. They didn’t release details Wednesday, citing unspecified privacy concerns for the golf star.

NCAA

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court seemed sympathetic to college athletes in a dispute with the NCAA over rules limiting their education-related compensation. Under current NCAA rules, students cannot receive pay, and they cap the scholarship money colleges can offer at the cost of attending the school. The NCAA defends its rules as necessary to preserve the amateur nature of college sports. But the former athletes who brought the case, including former West Virginia football player Shawne Alston, say the NCAA’s rules are unfair and violate federal antitrust law designed to promote competition.

LSC

They have ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams among the nation’s best, as the women are 10th in the country and the Lion men are 11th in the first Rating Index.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team scored the match’s last two goals in a 2-1 win over Midwestern State University on Wednesday evening in the regular-season finale. The Lions wrap up the season at 3-2-0 overall with nine points in the Lone Star Conference and will be the third seed in the LSC Tournament. MSU finishes at 1-6-1 overall and 1-4-1 in league play. Officials announce the conference tournament pairings and bracket this evening.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball took on Murray State College in a single game on Tuesday and took down Murray State 3-2. NTCC continues non-conference play on Thursday (Apr 1), when they travel to Lufkin to meet Wharton College in a doubleheader at Angelina College. The Eagles will return to conference play on Thursday (Apr 8), with a single game against Navarro College at 1:00 pm at home. For schedules and information about NTCC Athletics, visit our website at www.ntcceagles.com.

Northeast Texas Community College Athletic Teams will host free camps for area youth in the upcoming weeks. During the camps, participants meet the Eagle players and coaches and receive instruction in that sport. They will be after NTCC home games, so you will get a chance to watch the athletes in action and then attend camp post-game. All camps, except Rodeo, will be on the NTCC campus. The Rodeo will take place for kids at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant.

Softball—Saturday, Apr 3, approximately 5:30 pm

Rodeo—Tuesday, Apr 6, 9:00 am at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Arena

Baseball—Saturday, Apr 24, approximately 6:30 pm

Soccer—Sunday, May 9, about 6:00 pm

Visit www.ntcceagles.com for more details.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paris Wildcat Soccer hits round three of the playoffs when they face Tyler Chapel Hill Friday (Apr 2) at 7:30 pm. The game will be in Sulphur Springs.

Tyler ISD announced Wednesday morning that Justin Johnson, the late Michael Johnson son, is the new head coach men’s basketball coach for Tyler High School. He comes from around Loop 323 to return to his alma mater. He is a 2004 graduate of what was then John Tyler High School.

On Saturday (Apr 3), at 1:00 pm, ABC will air the 2001 McDonald’s All-American Games Special celebrating the elite boys and girls high school basketball players selected for this year’s Games. Instead of this year’s McDonald’s All American Games in-person activities, the special will occur, re-imagined as a virtual celebration due to COVID-19. One North Texas student will be honored during the special for their inclusion in the 2021 final roster: Harrison Ingram from St. Mark’s School of Texas. The show will also feature conversations with the Games’ famous alumni, a look behind the curtain at the annual selection process, and more.

UIL soccer playoffs as they enter the regional quarterfinals.

Boys

5A

Sulphur Springs vs. Longview, Apr 1 at Lindale 7:00 pm

Nacogdoches vs. Lufkin, April 2 at Lufkin’s Jase Majors Field, 6:30 pm

4A

Palestine vs. Pittsburg

Celina vs. Athens, Apr 1 at Mesquite, 7:00 pm

Paris vs. Chapel Hill, Apr 2 at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 pm

Girls

4A

Henderson vs. North Lamar, Apr 1, at Sulphur Springs, 6:00 pm

Kilgore vs. Bullard, Apr 2, at Whitehouse, Noon