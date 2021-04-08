Thursday’s Sports

Mt Pleasant High’s top three teams

MLB

Wednesday

Texas (3-3) 2 – Blue Jays (3-3) 1

Next up is San Diego Padres at Globe Life Field

Thursday

Astros (5-1) host Athletics (1-6) 7:10 pm

NHL

Dallas Stars (13-14-10) are at Chicago taking on the Blackhawks (18-17-5) Thursday at 7:00 pm

PGA

Tiger Woods was driving nearly twice the posted speed limit when he lost control of his SUV last February. They estimate he was doing 84 to 87 mph in a 45-mph speed zone. They are not issuing a ticket. Woods thanks first responders and everyone who called 911 on Twitter.

NFL

Nike has suspended their endorsement deal with Houston Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson. That came after the latest development, with more than 20 women accusing him of sexual assault or misconduct.

LSC

Texas A&M-Commerce thrower Josh Boateng earned Field Athlete of the Week as announced by the Lone Star Conference Wednesday, while the Lion’s Softball Team fell two spots this week in the national rankings and come in at No. 4. The run for the Lion’s Championship in women’s Soccer ended with a 4-0 loss at West Texas A&M.

SFA

Stephen F. Austin will soon sell alcohol at baseball and softball games. It comes after the Nacogdoches city council approved it Tuesday night. They plan drink sales to start the weekend of April 16-18 when baseball hosts Southeastern Louisiana and softball hosts Northwestern State.

HIGH SCHOOL

The UIL Executive Committee meets with four schools Thursday. Leonard high school has a 10:25 meeting over the ejection from a contest involving Rae Holden.

Mt Pleasant high’s Bass Fishing Team finished the regular season on Lake Tawakoni. They take the top three teams from each school to the Regional Tournament. Cody Slone and Clayton Miller’s team placed 28th out of 93 teams. Zane Phillips and Tyler Welborn finished 31st, and MaKayla Houchin and Mya Clark came in 41st.