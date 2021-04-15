Thursday’s Sports

Carlos Rondo

MLB

Chicago White Sox’s left-hander Carlos Rodon throws a no-hitter against Cleveland Indians Wednesday. He came two outs away from a perfect game. He held on to the first no-hitter of his career in an 8-0 win over the Indians.

Texas (5-7) 5 – Rays (5-7) 1

Tigers (6-6) 6 – Houston (6-6) 4

NHL

Blue Jackets at AA with the Dallas Stars tonight at 7:30 pm

NCAA

The NCAA Division I Council voted Wednesday to change the long-standing rule that has often deterred players in high-profile sports from switching schools. Next season, the NCAA will permit college football and basketball players to transfer once before graduating without being required to sit out a year of competition.

LSC

On the backs of three-under-par performances, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team broke multiple records on the way to a team runner-up finish at the Lone Star Conference Championships at Texas Rangers Golf Club. The Lions broke the school records for the 54-hole team score, 54-hole individual score, and 18-hole team score on Tuesday and Wednesday while also breaking the previous LSC Championships record for a team score. The Lions shot a 5-under par 283 Wednesday, matching Tuesday’s record-breaking performance. Their three-round total of 852 broke the school record by 35 strokes and the previous LSC Championships record by 14 strokes.

The Lion’s softball team fell two spots in this week’s national rankings to No. 6. It marks the 43rd consecutive poll in which they ranked A&M-Commerce in the nation’s top 25. The Lions are 23-10 on the season after splitting last weekend’s series with Texas A&M International and Texas A&M-Kingsville. Emily Otto earned Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week honors for her performance in south Texas.

Following campus and athletics department protocols, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football program has canceled Saturday’s Spring Game. During the previous 14-day period, the A&M-Commerce campus has experienced an upward trend in positive COVID-19 cases.

NTCC

NTCC Softball is canceling for Thursday due to wet field conditions. The makeup date is still to be determined. NTCC Baseball for Thursday is canceled and moved to Sunday, April 18 at 3:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

2021 UIL Soccer State Tournament Pairings

April 16-17, 2021

Birkelbach Field (Georgetown, Texas)

Friday, Apr 16

Conference 4A Girls Final

10:00 am – Midlothian Heritage (26-1) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (23-1)

Conference 5A Girls Final

2:00 pm – Dripping Springs (25-1-1) vs. Frisco Wakeland (20-2-3)

Conference 6A Girls Final

6:00 pm – Lewisville Flower Mound (23-1-2) vs. Austin Vandegrift (18-3-2)

Saturday, Apr 17

Conference 4A Boys Final

10:00 am – Boerne (21-1-1) vs. Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis (26-4-2)

Conference 5A Boys Final

2:00 pm – Frisco Wakeland (23-1-1) vs. Humble Kingwood Park (26-2-2)

Conference 6A Boys Final

6:00 pm – San Antonio LEE (27-1) vs. Rockwall Heath (15-8-5)

Paris JV (white) Team Baseball, initially scheduled for Monday (Apr 12) vs. Pittsburg, is today, weather permitting, on the Hill at Paris, starting at 5:30 pm.