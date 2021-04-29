Thursday’s Sports

The Commerce Lions are ranked No. 9

MLB

Angels (12-11) 4 – Texas (10-15) 3

Houston (13-11) 7 – Mariners (13-12) 5

NHL

Thursday

Dallas is at Tampa Bay at 6:00 pm

NCAA

The terms of Kim Mulkey’s contract as the LSU head women’s basketball coach are out. Mulkey made $2.27 a year at Baylor. At LSU, Mulkey’s salary will increase every year to about $3.3 million by the end of the contract. Mulkey also receives performance-based incentives, including $65,000 for a Southeastern Conference regular-season championship, $150,000 for a national title, and $15,000 if LSU finishes in the top ten. If LSU fires her without cause before June 30, 2022, Mulkey receives $2.5 million. She will receive a $2 million buyout if LSU fires her without cause after that date.

LeTourneau University in Longview introduced James Wallace as its next head men’s basketball coach this week.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team fell three spots in this week’s national rankings. The Lions are ranked No. 9 in the national coaches poll released by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Sulphur Bluff’s junior Kaleb Brown received honorable mention in the American Southwest Conference Men’s Golf awards. He attends Howard Payne.

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Henderson ISD’s board will meet Friday morning and approve the hiring of the school’s next head football coach. He will replace Phil Castles, who the school reassigned to another position.

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

G1 DeKalb 5 – Chapel Hill MP 1

Thursday – Weather permitting

G1 Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson 5:50 pm

G2 Pleasant Grove vs. Henderson 6:00 pm

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Queen City 6:00 pm

Campbell vs. Ector 6:00 pm

New Diana vs. Troup 6:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Bells 6:00 pm

Sam Rayburn vs. Celeste 6:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Tatum 6:30 pm

Ore City vs. West Rusk 6:30 pm

Whitewright vs. Grand Saline 6:30 pm

Atlanta vs. Winnsboro 6:39 pm

Bonham vs. Edgewood 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Lufkin 8:00 pm

BASEBALL

Wednesday

G1 Huntsville 13 – Texas High 3