Thursday’s Sports

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys will open the 2021-22 season against Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Dallas will go head-to-head with Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions on Thursday, Sep 09.

MLB

Astros (20-17) 9 – Angels (16-20) 1

Thursday

Texas takes on Houston at Minute Maid at 7:10 pm

NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers finally unveiled the franchise’s 17th NBA championship banner at Staples Center on Wednesday night, and LeBron James used the occasion to set his sights on No. 18. They held off on the banner until they had more fans in the stands.

HIGH SCHOOL

Sulphur Springs HS Head Basketball Coach Clark Cipolleta has announced his resignation. He will become the Head Basketball Coach at Allen High School. He has been with the Wildcats for seven years with a record 150-82 and has two district championships.

They induct former Avinger and Huntington basketball Coach Ken Loyd into the Texas HS basketball Hall of Fame Saturday. He owns two state championships at Avinger and one at Huntington.

Rain at Sulphur Springs pushed the area round playoff between Liberty-Eylau and Kaufman back a day for baseball. They start Friday instead of today.

SOFTBALL

5A

G1 Hallsville 3 – Royse City 2 at Royce City Fri 7:00 pm (2-3)

G1 Sulphur Springs 1 – Huntsville 0 at Whitehouse (2-3)

4A

Gilmer vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall Thu 5:30 pm (2-3)

G1 Carthage 3 – Taylor 1 at Madisonville (2-3)

North Lamar vs. Bullard at Rockwall Heath Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A

White Oak vs West rusk at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Union Grove vs. Alba-Golden at Rains Fri 6:30 pm (1)

1A

G1 Dodd City 13 – Ector 3

BASEBALL

5A

Marshall vs. Highland Park at Marshall Thu 7:30 (2-3)

Hallsville vs. Joshua at Mike Carter Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Texas High vs. Ennis at Midlothian Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Kaufman at Sulphur Springs Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at ETBU Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

Spring Hill vs. Caddo Mills at Mt Pleasant Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)

3A

Rains vs. Maypearl at Community Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Mt Vernon vs. Elysian Fields at Hughes Springs Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Mineola vs. New Diana at Driller Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Prairiland vs. Boyd TBA

G1 Atlanta 6 – White Oak 2 (1)

Harmony vs. Sabine at Cumberland Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

McLeod vs. Cayuga at Gladewater Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Hawkins vs. Linden Kildare at Tatum Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

Maud vs. Union Grove at Rains Thu 7:00 pm (2-3)

Rivercrest vs. Beckville at Brook Hill Thu 4:30 pm (2-3)

Sam Rayburn vs. Alvord at John Paul Thu 4:00 pm (2-3)

Trenton vs. Lindsay at Prosper Thu 6:30 pm (1)

Wolfe City vs. Muenster at Prosper Thu 7:00 pm (1)

Cooper vs. Windthorst at Denton Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

1A

Sulphur Bluff vs. Union Hill at Chisum Thu 6:30 pm (2-3)

Dodd City vs. Perrin Whitt at Henrietta Fri 4:30 pm (2-3)