Thursday’s Sports

Rivercrest vs. Maud Playoff Baseball!

MLB

For the 12th time in history, the Yankees came up with a no-hitter when Corey Klubler left the mound in Texas Wednesday night. It is the sixth no-hitter in the majors this season and second in two nights.

Yankees (24-19) 2 – Texas (19-26) 0

Houston (25-18) 8 – Athletics (26-18) 1

NBA

The victory gave the Grizzlies the right to continue their season with another win-or-go-home game against the Golden State Warriors. That happens Friday night, and the winner will punch its playoff tickets as the West’s eighth seed, opening up the first round Sunday against the first-place Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

Grizzlies (38-34) 100 – Spurs (33-39) 96

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team carded the lowest round of the final day of stroke play at the NCAA Division II Championships. They advance to the medal match play bracket as the fifth seed. The Lions completed the 54-hole stroke-play portion of the tournament at 920 (+56, 300-315-305) and had the best round of Wednesday’s action by two strokes.

The fifth-seeded Lions’ softball team’ Emily Otto struck out Colorado Mesa with bases loaded and won 4-3 over fourth-seeded Colorado Mesa. It was in the opening round of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament. The Lions move into the winner’s bracket quarterfinals against top-seeded Oklahoma Christian at Noon Thursday.

RXIV

Paris Junior College has named Brittany Christian as the next women’s basketball coach. She was an assistant coach at Frostburg State and Cheyney University before becoming an assistant coach at Northwest Kansas Tech. They named her the National Assistant Coach of the Year. She spent her most recent season on the coaching staff of Indiana State University.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Lovejoy 7 – Sulphur Springs 0, G2 Fri 7:00 pm

Hallsville 5 – Rock Hill 0 at Rains G2 Thu, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

4A

Van Alstyne vs. Bullard at Royse City G1 Wed 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Aubrey

Prosper 6 – Boswell 1

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Rains at Whitehouse Thu 5:00 pm (2-3)

West Rusk vs. Grandview at Rockwall H G1 Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

2A

West Sabine 18 – Union Grove 1 at Rusk G2 Thu 6:30

Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady

1A

Detroit vs. North Zulch

BASEBALL

5A

Hallsville 5 – Marshall 0, G2 Marshall Thu 7:00 pm

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Bullard

Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill G1 Spring H Thu 7:00 pm G2 PG 4:00 pm

3A

New Diana vs. Elysian Fields G1 Brook Hill Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Harmony G1 Tatum Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 2:00 pm

2A

Hawkins vs. McLeod G1 Gary Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Sat Noon

Rivercrest 7 – Maud 1 G2 at Chisum Thu 5:00 pm

1A

Dodd City vs. Saint Jo, G1 11-1, G2 12-2 Dodd City

Sulphur Bluff vs. Miller Grove at Rains 7:00 pm