Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Angels (22-27) 9 – Rangers (22-29) 8

Astros (27-22) 5 – Dodgers (30-19) 2

NBA

A fan attending Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards’ star Russell Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle. Westbrook had to be held back by multiple Wizard’s staffers and arena security guards during the Philadelphia 76er’s 120-95 Game 2 victory. The fan was ejected by security moments later.

OLYMPICS

A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic athletes into the country, joined by tens of thousands of officials, judges, media, and broadcasters from more than 200 countries and territories.

NJCAA

Sixth-seeded Baylor lost its first outing against third-seeded Texas Tech. The Bears pulled within five runs in the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback. Texas Tech beat Baylor 11-4. It is a double-elimination tournament, and Baylor will play Kansas State at 9:00 am Thursday.

JETTRIBE

This past weekend was the kick-off event for the inaugural Jettribe Texas WaterX Championship. IJSBA sanctions the professional jet ski race series, a worldwide governing body regulating watercraft racing laws and rules. Round One took place at Welch Park in Somerville, Texas, and the series will continue July 3-4 in Llano, Texas, and the final championship will be in Sulphur Springs July 24-25, 2021. You can find race information www.jettribe.com/jettribe-waterx/.

PUMP TRACK

The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier races will be held Saturday from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at the Paris Pump Track on the Love Civic Center grounds. The cost to participate in the race is $20 for those over the age of 17. For those who want to watch, admission is free.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Regional Final

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 3-1, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G3 Whitehouse Sat 6:00 pm

4A

Regional Final

Bullard vs. Aubrey G1 6-5, G2 Grand Saline Fri 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Regional Finals

Rains vs. Grandview G1 6-0, G2 Duncanville Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

2A

Regional Finals

West Sabine vs. Lovelady Sat TBA

1A

Regional Finals

Dodd City vs. D’Hanis McCombs Austin Tue

BASEBALL

5A

Regional

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 9-8, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm

4A

Regional

Liberty Eylau vs. Godley G1 at Whitehouse Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Fri 7:30, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Regional

Pleasant Grove vs. Melissa G1 Mike Carter Fri Noon, G2 Sat TBD

3A

Regional

Elysian Fields vs. Gunter G1 6-1, G2 Brook Hill Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Community Sat 5:00 pm

Regional

Atlanta vs. Grandview G1 4-2, G2 Whitehouse Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Tyler 4:30 pm

2A

Regional

McLeod vs. Garrison G1-G2 Marshall Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Regional

Rivercrest vs. Alto G1-G2 Mike Carter Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A

Regional

Dodd City vs. Hubbard G1 at Nevada Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Sat Noon

Miller Grove vs. Kennard G1-G2 Cumberland Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm