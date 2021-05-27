Thursday’s Sports

MLB
Angels (22-27) 9 – Rangers (22-29) 8
Astros (27-22) 5 – Dodgers (30-19) 2
NBA
A fan attending Wednesday night’s NBA playoff game in Philadelphia dumped popcorn on Washington Wizards’ star Russell Westbrook as he left the court after injuring his right ankle. Westbrook had to be held back by multiple Wizard’s staffers and arena security guards during the Philadelphia 76er’s 120-95 Game 2 victory. The fan was ejected by security moments later.
OLYMPICS
A physician representing a Japanese medical body warned Thursday that holding the postponed Tokyo Olympics in two months could lead to the spread of variants of the coronavirus. Dr. Naoto Ueyama, chairman of the Japan Doctors Union, said the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government had underestimated the risks of bringing 15,000 Olympic athletes into the country, joined by tens of thousands of officials, judges, media, and broadcasters from more than 200 countries and territories.
NJCAA
Sixth-seeded Baylor lost its first outing against third-seeded Texas Tech. The Bears pulled within five runs in the seventh inning but couldn’t complete the comeback. Texas Tech beat Baylor 11-4. It is a double-elimination tournament, and Baylor will play Kansas State at 9:00 am Thursday.
JETTRIBE
This past weekend was the kick-off event for the inaugural Jettribe Texas WaterX Championship. IJSBA sanctions the professional jet ski race series, a worldwide governing body regulating watercraft racing laws and rules. Round One took place at Welch Park in Somerville, Texas, and the series will continue July 3-4 in Llano, Texas, and the final championship will be in Sulphur Springs July 24-25, 2021. You can find race information www.jettribe.com/jettribe-waterx/.
PUMP TRACK
The Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier races will be held Saturday from 9:00 am until 6:00 pm at the Paris Pump Track on the Love Civic Center grounds. The cost to participate in the race is $20 for those over the age of 17. For those who want to watch, admission is free.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
5A
Regional Final
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 3-1, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G3 Whitehouse Sat 6:00 pm
4A
Regional Final
Bullard vs. Aubrey G1 6-5, G2 Grand Saline Fri 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
3A
Regional Finals
Rains vs. Grandview G1 6-0, G2 Duncanville Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am
2A
Regional Finals
West Sabine vs. Lovelady Sat TBA
1A
Regional Finals
Dodd City vs. D’Hanis McCombs Austin Tue
BASEBALL
5A
Regional
Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 9-8, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm
4A
Regional
Liberty Eylau vs. Godley G1 at Whitehouse Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Fri 7:30, G3 Sat 1:00 pm
Regional
Pleasant Grove vs. Melissa G1 Mike Carter Fri Noon, G2 Sat TBD
3A
Regional
Elysian Fields vs. Gunter G1 6-1, G2 Brook Hill Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Community Sat 5:00 pm
Regional
Atlanta vs. Grandview G1 4-2, G2 Whitehouse Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Tyler 4:30 pm
2A
Regional
McLeod vs. Garrison G1-G2 Marshall Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon
Regional
Rivercrest vs. Alto G1-G2 Mike Carter Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm
1A
Regional
Dodd City vs. Hubbard G1 at Nevada Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Sat Noon
Miller Grove vs. Kennard G1-G2 Cumberland Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm