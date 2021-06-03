Thursday’s Sports

Rivercrest hits a Garrison stop sign with a 2-0 loss.
NBA
76er 129 – Wizards 112
Hawks 103 – Knicks 89
Jazz 126 – Grizzlies 110
Mavericks 105 – Clippers 100
Kenny Smith was the unsung hero for Dallas Wednesday. Something has to give between the Mavs and the Clippers. Neither team has won at home yet, and now it’s the Mavs’ turn.
MLB
Houston (31-24) 2 – Red Sox (32-21) 1
Rockies (22-34) 6 – Rangers (22-35) 3
NJCAA
Tyler Junior College won its sixth national title. They defeated Niagara 5-4 in the NJCAA Division III World Series. Tyler’s last trip to the World Series was in 2018. They brought home the school’s 65th overall national title.
HIGH SCHOOL
It’s a colossal afternoon for Rains and Diboll as the winner will bring home the UIL Softball Championship for 3A. Rains won the right over Bishop 2-1 in a walk-off fashion. Diboll beat the Lady Eagles 9-3. Now Rains and Diboll match wit at 1:00 pm Thursday for all the marbles.
UIL Softball State Tournament
June 1-5, 2021
Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin
Tuesday, June 1
1A Semifinals
Dodd City (16-3) 4 – Bloomburg (12-6) 3 (8)
D’Hanis (18-7-1) 4 – Gail Borden County (14-4) 1
Dodd City (17-3) 8 – D’Hanis (18-8-1) 4
2A Semifinals
Crawford (32-6) 1 – West Sabine (38-1) 0 Crawford (31-6)
Stamford (31-5) 1 – Weimar (40-2) 0
Stamford (32-5) 5 – Crawford (32-7) 4
Wednesday, June 2
3A Semifinals
Rains (38-1) 2 – Bishop (31-4-2) 1
Diboll (34-5) 9 – Holliday (38-3) 3
Diboll (35-5) 9 – Holliday (38-4) 3
Thursday
1:00 pm Rains (38-1) vs. Diboll (35-5)
Conference 2A
7:00 pm Final
4A Semifinals
4:00 pm Iowa Park (39-1) vs. CC Calallen (32-8)
7:00 pm Bullard (32-5) vs. Liberty (31-7)
Friday, June 4
5A Semifinals
10:00 a.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1)
1:00 pm Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7)
6A Semifinals
4:00 pm Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)
7:00 pm Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)
Saturday, June 5
Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
1:00 pm Conference 4A Final
4:00 pm Conference 5A Final
7:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup
BASEBALL
5A
Regional Finals
Hallsville vs. Wakeland Mike Carter Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Ds Baptist U 8:00 pm, G3 DBU 2:00 pm
4A
Regional Finals
Liberty Eylau (28-11-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (32-8) G1 PG 7-5, G2 Texas High 7:00 pm, G3 Fri 7:00 pm
3A
Regional Finals
Gunter (35-8) – Atlanta (24-12) G1 Gunter 11-1, G2 Thu Community 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 6:00 pm
2A
Regional Finals
Garrison (28-8) – Rivercrest (25-5) 5-4 (10), 2-0 Garrison winner
1A
Hubbard (25-9) – Dodd City (25-3) 2-1, 1-0 Hubbard winner