Thursday’s Sports

Rivercrest hits a Garrison stop sign with a 2-0 loss.

NBA

76er 129 – Wizards 112

Hawks 103 – Knicks 89

Jazz 126 – Grizzlies 110

Mavericks 105 – Clippers 100

Kenny Smith was the unsung hero for Dallas Wednesday. Something has to give between the Mavs and the Clippers. Neither team has won at home yet, and now it’s the Mavs’ turn.

MLB

Houston (31-24) 2 – Red Sox (32-21) 1

Rockies (22-34) 6 – Rangers (22-35) 3

NJCAA

Tyler Junior College won its sixth national title. They defeated Niagara 5-4 in the NJCAA Division III World Series. Tyler’s last trip to the World Series was in 2018. They brought home the school’s 65th overall national title.

HIGH SCHOOL

It’s a colossal afternoon for Rains and Diboll as the winner will bring home the UIL Softball Championship for 3A. Rains won the right over Bishop 2-1 in a walk-off fashion. Diboll beat the Lady Eagles 9-3. Now Rains and Diboll match wit at 1:00 pm Thursday for all the marbles.

UIL Softball State Tournament

June 1-5, 2021

Red and Charline McCombs Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Tuesday, June 1

1A Semifinals

Dodd City (16-3) 4 – Bloomburg (12-6) 3 (8)

D’Hanis (18-7-1) 4 – Gail Borden County (14-4) 1

Dodd City (17-3) 8 – D’Hanis (18-8-1) 4

2A Semifinals

Crawford (32-6) 1 – West Sabine (38-1) 0

Stamford (31-5) 1 – Weimar (40-2) 0

Stamford (32-5) 5 – Crawford (32-7) 4

Wednesday, June 2

3A Semifinals

Rains (38-1) 2 – Bishop (31-4-2) 1

Diboll (34-5) 9 – Holliday (38-3) 3

Thursday

1:00 pm Rains (38-1) vs. Diboll (35-5)

Conference 2A

7:00 pm Final

4A Semifinals

4:00 pm Iowa Park (39-1) vs. CC Calallen (32-8)

7:00 pm Bullard (32-5) vs. Liberty (31-7)

Friday, June 4

5A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. Mt. Belvieu Barbers Hill (40-2) vs. Hallsville (27-6-1)

1:00 pm Georgetown (27-5-1) vs. Aledo (28-7)

6A Semifinals

4:00 pm Converse Judson (34-2) vs. Rockwall (31-7)

7:00 pm Flower Mound (36-3-1) vs. Deer Park (41-8)

Saturday, June 5

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 pm Conference 4A Final

4:00 pm Conference 5A Final

7:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

BASEBALL

5A

Regional Finals

Hallsville vs. Wakeland Mike Carter Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Ds Baptist U 8:00 pm, G3 DBU 2:00 pm

4A

Regional Finals

Liberty Eylau (28-11-2) vs. Pleasant Grove (32-8) G1 PG 7-5, G2 Texas High 7:00 pm, G3 Fri 7:00 pm

3A

Regional Finals

Gunter (35-8) – Atlanta (24-12) G1 Gunter 11-1, G2 Thu Community 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 6:00 pm

2A

Regional Finals

Garrison (28-8) – Rivercrest (25-5) 5-4 (10), 2-0 Garrison winner

1A

Hubbard (25-9) – Dodd City (25-3) 2-1, 1-0 Hubbard winner