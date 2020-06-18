Thursday’s Sports

UIL

The UIL is temporarily lifting its ban on broadcasting regular-season games. The move allows school districts to offer an alternative for fans to enjoy the games, which are either nervous about being in a large crowd or are in a high-risk demographic for the virus. It will be up to the schools about how broadcasting games would need to function because both schools in a game would have to agree to broadcast it.

The Legislative Council passed an amendment that allows an increase in official’s fees for sub-varsity scrimmages for football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, baseball, and softball.

OPEN

Electronic line-calling will be used instead of line judges for U.S. Open matches at all courts except the two largest arenas, while singles qualifying and mixed doubles, junior and wheelchair competition are being eliminated entirely. There also will be three, ball people, instead of six at courts other than Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium. Those are among the changes announced Wednesday by the U.S. Tennis Association as it outlined plans for running a scaled-down, no-spectators version of its Grand Slam tournament in New York City amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NCAA

The NCAA Division I Council, on Wednesday, approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness. The summer access period for men’s and women’s players will begin July 20. The NCAA basketball tournaments were canceled days before the fields were selected because of the coronavirus outbreak. The NCAA also announced the expected approval by the council of an extended preseason model for football teams that was finalized by that sport’s oversight committee last week.

LSC

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football picked Commerce Lions to win LSC in 2020. Also, the publications picked Ramsey and Simon Preseason All-Texas Small College.

HIGH SCHOOL

COVID-19 is suspending more school’s workout schedules. Adding their name to the growing list are Carlisle, Marshall, Spring Hill, and Van. Marshall ISD stated that an individual contracted it over the weekend and they do not believe they have come into contact with any of the coaches or athletes. The list also includes West-Orange Stark, Burleson, Orangefield, Brownsville, Arlington Martin, Bay City, Beaumont Legacy Christian, and Alpine ISDs.

Liberty-Eylau ISD named Dewaski Davis the interim athletic director and head football coach Tuesday.

Brandi Batchelor is Paris Ladycats’ next head softball coach. She is a graduate of Maud High School and previously served as the head softball coach for Pittsburg.