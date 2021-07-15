Thursday’s Sports

Tour de Paris

NBA

G4 Bucks (2-2) 109 – Suns 103

Devin Booker scored 38 points in the first three quarters and picked up his fifth foul early in the fourth. He sat out nearly five minutes and wasn’t quite as effective once he returned as the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 109-103 victory to tie the series at two games apiece. Khris Middleton scored 40 for the Bucks securing the event at two each for G5 Saturday in Phoenix at 8:00 pm on ABC.

NFL

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman faces several charges, including one on suspicion of domestic burglary violence. Redmond, Washington Police arrested him at his wife’s parents’ residence in Redmond early Wednesday.

NCAA

Baylor Head Coach Dave Aranda and two players will be available to the media Thursday. Still, there were plenty of relevant discussion topics among the five teams that went on Day-one for Big 12 Football Media Day at AT&T Stadium. First, Commissioner Bob Bowlsby talked about the pandemic’s current state and didn’t hold back. The Commissioner said that the conference encourages student-athletes to get vaccinated, adding, “Frankly, anyone not getting vaccinated is taking unnecessary ad unwarranted risks. That’s not just student-athletes. That is anybody in our society.”

REGION XIV

Newly hired Paris Junior College’s men’s and women’s soccer coach Fernando Arellano has scheduled tryouts for Saturday, July 17. The women’s tryouts begin at noon and the men’s start at 2:00 pm. For more information, contact Arellano at farellano@parisjc.edu or by calling 903-782-0398.

HIGH SCHOOL

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) approved live streaming high school football games on Friday nights online for the second straight year. In 2020, to increase the accessibility of high school football games and encourage social distancing across Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic, the UIL allowed live telecasts of high school football games on Friday nights during the regular season.

Mineola head football coach Luke Blackwell says he has been overwhelmed by the amount of prayer and support his family has received after his son was diagnosed with Leukemia. A GoFundMe is helping his six-year-old Jase Blackwell. His son is battling Leukemia, and the coach is asking for prayer as his son starts his recovery.

TOUR de PARIS

The Annual Tour de Paris Bike Rally is happening this Saturday at 8:00 am. On Friday at 5:00 pm, there’s a $5 Spaghetti Dinner and registration at Love Civic Center. Event day Registration and a $5 Pancake Breakfast Saturday morning from 6:00 – 7:45. Rides start at 8:00 am for all routes. To learn more or to register, go to www.tourdeparis.com.