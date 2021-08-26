Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (75-52) 6 – Royals (56-70) 5

Cleveland (62-62) 7 – Texas (44-82) 2

Thursday

Houston is idle

The excellent news, Baltimore has snapped their 19-game skid and did in Los Angeles 10-6.

NFL

Get out your quarter. The Dallas Cowboys are teaming up with the Texas Lottery to create a new scratch-ticket game named after the football team. This year’s Cowboys game offers more than $30.4 million in total cash prizes as well as four top awards of $100,000. There will also be more than 4,700 second-chance awards. Unfortunately, it wasn’t a Cowboy Lottery ticket, but a Longview resident has claimed $5 million in the Lotto Texas jackpot.

MLB

If you’ve ever found yourself confused over which stadium was Globe Life Park and which was Globe Life Field, the problem is solved. The Texas Rangers say they’ve entered into a multi-year agreement with Choctaw Casinos & Resorts to rename Globe Life Park, the old Ballpark in Arlington and former home of the baseball team, Choctaw Stadium.

NCAA

Longview High School alumnus Haynes King led the Lobos to their first state championship in eight decades back in 2018. Hayes King is now the starting quarterback for Texas A&M. Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced the news Wednesday morning on ESPN Radio.

HIGH SCHOOL

Martinsville ISD is closing effective immediately until Tuesday, September 7. Two staff members and 18 students have confirmed COVID-19 cases, and they canceled all extra-curricular events and practices.

Pleasant Grove head baseball coach Riley Fincher received national recognition on Wednesday when the American Baseball Coaches Association named him the high school coach of the year. Fincher recently led the Hawks (35-8) to a Class 4A state championship in Austin.

Mt Pleasant at Wylie East 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7 Kickoff 7:00 pm