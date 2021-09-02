Thursday’s Sports

No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce vs. No. 12 Colorado State-Pueblo Thursday

MLB

Colorado (61-72) 9 – Texas (47-86) 5

Seattle (72-62) 1 – Houston (79-55) 0

Friday, Texas travels to Los Angeles, and Houston will be in San Diego.

US OPEN

The retractable roof at the U.S. Open was no match for the heavy rain and wind from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. It knocked down tree limbs and caused flooding around the tournament grounds while forcing a match to shift from one court to another after a delay of 2 1/2 hours.

LSC

The long drought is over. The No. 5 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce football team takes on No. 12 ranked Colorado State-Pueblo on Thursday night at Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl for the 2021 season opener. The game time is 7:00 pm Texas time.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team will not participate in the season-opening Southeastern Classic following health and safety protocols, canceling its four matches this weekend. With the cancelation, the Lions now start the 2021 fall season at the Colorado Premier Challenge in Denver, Colo., on September 10 & 11.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is pleased to announce the hiring of Ross Davis as Assistant Baseball Coach. Coach Davis will primarily work with pitchers and catchers for the Eagles.

The Northeast Texas Community College’s baseball team hit the field to start fall baseball practices this past week and wasted no time getting involved in the community. Mount Pleasant held a Cinco de Mayo festival downtown last Saturday, Aug 28, since they canceled the original festival in the spring due to COVID restrictions.

HIGH SCHOOL

Add Rains ISDs to the list of closing until Tuesday (Sep 7). They listed COVID as a reason. Other schools include Alto, Burkeville, Cushing, Diboll, Garrison, Gladewater, Groveton, Hemphill, Kennard, Leverett’s Chapel, Martinsville, Newton, North Hopkins, Prairiland, Trinity, Wells, West Sabine, Yantis, and Zavalla.

Police charged Austin James Merenda, 17, of Crawford, and four juveniles connected with an act of vandalism. The Valley Mills High School football field has tire marks that resulted in more than $18,000 in damage.