Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (86-60) 7 – Texas (54-91) 2

NFL

There is more bad news for the Dallas Cowboys’ defense on Wednesday. Their top pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot, setting him on the sideline with Randy Gregory. That means the Cowboys’ top two pass rushers are out. The Cowboys could be without Lawrence for up to eight weeks. Gregory is on the COVID-19 exempt list, and the team does not believe he will pass protocols in time to practice for Sunday.

Thursday

New York at Washington 7:20 pm

US SOCCER

After years of fighting for equal pay, the U.S. Women’s National Team will now make the same amount of money as the men’s team after the U.S. Soccer Federation announced it would offer identical contracts to the men’s and women’s teams. In addition, they provided the assurances to align the men’s and women’s senior national teams under a CBA or single collective bargaining agreement structure.

HIGH SCHOOL

COVID caused Arkansas High to throw in the towel this week at Mt Pleasant’s homecoming game. Mt Pleasant’s coach is looking for a replacement. Arkansas High head coach and Athletic Director Barry Norton said they had some COVID positive cases, so they went back and did contact tracing and found that they would have to quarantine several kids.

In Mount Vernon’s 42-16 win over Pewitt in Week 3 action, Braden Bennett threw for 402 yards and five touchdowns. The effort landed Bennett on KLTV and KTRE Tyler’s Red Zone spotlight this week, and Mount Vernon is a perfect 3-0 as they head into their bye before starting district play.

This week, district 11-2A-DI head football coaches voted to move teams’ final district games, scheduled for Nov. 5, into their respective bye weeks. In addition, the district’s coaches made the schedule changes to allow for rescheduling due to COVID-19 issues.

