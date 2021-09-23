Thursday’s Sports

Photo – Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

MLB

Houston (91-61) 9 – Angels (72-80) 5

Yankees (86-67) 7 – Texas (55-97) 3

New York moved within a half-game of Toronto for the second AL wild card, and with 11 games left is two back of Boston, the league’s wild-card leader. The Yankees had lost 15 of 22 following a 13-game winning streak.

NFL

Thursday

Carolina at Houston 7:20 pm NFL

LSC

Mindy Shoffit and Kara Blasingame scored in the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team’s 6-2 loss at No. 17 ranked Dallas Baptist on Wednesday night at Patriot Soccer Field. The Lions and the Patriots began Lone Star Conference play on Wednesday, the Patriots are 1-0, and the Lions are 0-1. Dallas Baptist improves to 5-1 on the year and drops A&M-Commerce to a record of 2-3-1.

UT-Tyler women’s soccer scored with just under six minutes remaining to move to 1-0 in Lone Star Conference play with a 2-1 win over Texas A&M International on Wednesday afternoon in Tyler.

HIGH SCHOOL

A Texas bill that required transgender student-athletes to compete only in sports that correspond with the sex listed on their birth certificate passed in the Texas Senate by a 19-12 vote. The bill now heads to the House. It comes after it passed out of the Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee on Tuesday without amendments. However, Senate Bill 3 does make one exception: allowing biological girls to play on a boys’ sports team if there isn’t a girls’ team for that sport, and the University Interscholastic League (UIL) allows it.

DIXIE

State Director of Texas Dixie Youth Baseball, Wes Skelton of Marshall, appointed John Toppings from Winnsboro to serve as Assistant State Director. John will work with Dixie to recruit new leagues in North Texas/Oklahoma, help existing baseball leagues as necessary, and coordinate a plan to provide regular-season tournaments. Texas Dixie Youth now has two Assistant State Directors, with Tom Brown continuing to recruit and service leagues in the South Region.