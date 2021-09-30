Thursday’s Sports

Devin Williams

MLB

Angels (75-83) 7 – Texas (58-100) 2

Rays (96-60) 7 – Houston (92-66) 0

Atlanta can clinch its fourth consecutive NL East title with a win over Philadelphia, which would complete a three-game sweep of their high-stakes series. Houston looks to wrap up its fourth AL West crown in five years with a victory against Tampa Bay. Both are at home.

It pays not to get upset. Milwaukee’s pitcher Devin Williams will likely not play during the playoffs after a few drinks. He was upset and tried to put his fist through a wall and now will undergo surgery.

NBA

The start of the NBA continues to center around unvaccinated players and what that may mean for several teams and the league. The NBA says more than 90% of players are vaccinated. However, the implications are exceptionally high for Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks. The NBA said earlier this month players on those teams would have to follow local laws regarding the vaccine and not receive play-in-home games if they are not vaccinated. In addition, they will not pay unvaccinated players who miss games due to local laws.

NFL

Thursday

Jacksonville at Cincinnati 7:20 pm NFL

LSC

The University of Fort Lauderdale takes on the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team at Memorial Stadium on Saturday night in the first meeting between the two. The Lions are 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in Lone Star Conference, while the Eagles are 0-2. A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 25 in the D2Football.com poll and received votes in the AFCA poll.

HIGH SCHOOL

Longview Lobo’s tennis team won its ninth match in a row and improved to 13-6 overall and 5-0 in district play after shutting out Mt Pleasant 19-0 on Tuesday.