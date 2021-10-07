Thursday’s Sports

Legend Williamson

Dodgers (106-66) 3 – Cardinals (90-72) 1

Tony La Russa, 77, a three-time World Series winner, returns to the postseason for the first time since winning the 2011 championship with St. Louis before retiring. It’s the second time these teams have met in the postseason. The White Sox swept the Astros in the 2005 World Series when Houston was in the National League.

Los Angeles at Seattle 7:20 pm FOX/NFL

The National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region will have the third rodeo of the 2021-2022 season in Mount Pleasant, Texas, Oct. 15-16. Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) will host the rodeo held at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena located on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant. Besides seeing the new look Eagle Rodeo team under the guidance of new Head Coach Justin Hampton, you will see teams from Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. They are competing for a chance to qualify for the Collegiate National Finals Rodeo to be held in Casper, Wyoming, in June.

Legend Williamson, age ten of Lufkin, was killed in Louisiana last Sunday afternoon at Beauregard Parish Covered Arena. Williamson was riding a horse in the warm-up pen at the Texas Junior High Rodeo. The horse reared up and fell on him after the animal suffered a “suspected heart attack or brain aneurysm,” according to Chief Detective Sylvester Denmond. The horse died while they took Williamson to a local hospital, where he later died. Denmond could not say why the Texas Junior High Rodeo was in Louisiana.

Friday night, the odor in the air is more than the burgers at the Nacogdoches concession stand. It would be the smell of playoff implications. Going into Week 7, Texas High and Marshall are at the top of the 9-5A DII standings. There is then a four-team log jam with Nacogdoches, Mount Pleasant, Pine Tree, and Jacksonville, all at 1-1. Hallsville and Whitehouse are 0-2. If you like old-school football, Nac runs a lot of three-back veer offense, and Mt Pleasant will show off with a wing-T. You can hear the game on K-Lake 97.7.

This season, the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats volleyball team brought out the broom for the second time against Mt Pleasant last Tuesday. The win gives the Lady Cats volleyball team a 19-12 overall record and a 5-2 district. Friday, Sulphur Springs will be taking on 7-0 Texas High in Texarkana. Mt Pleasant host Hallsville.

Texas High earned the District 15-5A team tennis title on Tuesday with an 11-8 win over the Longview Lobos.