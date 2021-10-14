Thursday’s Sports

MLB

The San Francisco Giants and the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers will meet in a winner-take-all Game 5 of the NL Division Series at Oracle Park. At this point, both teams have posted 109 wins this season.

Thursday

Los Angeles (2-2) at San Francisco (2-2) 8:07 pm TBS

NFL

U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s ruling means La’el Collins won’t be eligible to play Sunday at New England. However, the seventh-year player can return to the team next week when the Cowboys are idle. Collins can play again in Week 8 at Minnesota. The Cowboys suspended Collins for violation of the league’s collective bargaining agreement with the player’s union.

Thursday

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia 7:20 pm FOX/NFL NET

NTCC

Northeast Texas Community College (NTCC) Rodeo happens at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Priefert Arena on Greenhill Road in Mount Pleasant. The two-day event starts Friday and features the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Schools as they compete for a chance to qualify for the College National Finals Rodeo. The MPRA Priefert Arena provides excellent viewing.

HIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL

Leading Sulphur Springs’ districts are Royse City, Ennis, Crandall, and Corsicana. Royse City and Ennis are undefeated going into Week 8.

Texas High is undefeated and leading 5A District 9, followed by Marshall, Mt Pleasant, and Pine Tree. Pine Tree is running up against Texas High Friday, while Marshall hosts Whitehouse and Mt Pleasant trips to Hallsville who is 1-3 compared to Mt Pleasant’s 2-1 district standing.

Thursday

Harleton at Ore City 7:30 pm

Wylie at Naman Forest

Garland at Sachse

South Oak Cliff at Seagoville

Braswell at McKinney