Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Baseball is back in action following an agreement between MLB and its players’ association. The plan is to have a 60-game schedule with games starting on July 23 or 24. Players are expected to report to training on July 1. During a Zoom meeting with media Wednesday, Texas Rangers General Manager John Daniels and EVP of Communications John Blake said they expect Major League Baseball to release a game schedule in the next few days.

Major League Baseball submitted a plan to the Canadian government to play in Toronto this year and health authorities are examining it. Anna Maddison, a spokeswoman for the Public Health Agency of Canada, said Wednesday the restart plan is being reviewed. She told the Associated Press, “The resumption of activities in Canada must be undertaken in adherence to Canada’s plan to mitigate the importation and spread of COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, here are my five favorite rules for baseball this year. 1. No licking, 2. No spitting, 3. No touching, 4. No yelling and 5. Who’s on second? To reduce playtime and person-to-person exposure, teams playing extra innings will start with a runner on second base. Of course, the Astros already knew these including the Cubs’ manager Joe Maddon not being able to tell umpires to eat a shoe.

HIGH SCHOOL

Student-athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the China Spring, Waco Midway, and Eustace ISDs. Trinity High School’s football coach, as well as a 12th-grade student, has tested positive. The parents and students received letters Wednesday that one or more students participated in sports before testing positive for the virus last week. The schools immediately suspending workouts and will take the necessary precautions.

Former multi-sport Daingerfield High School athlete Keke Chism is headed for the University of Missouri this season. He had been a standout on the football field at Angelo State University for the past three seasons. The announcement came on Twitter over the weekend.

From the Houston Cron – Fans hilariously ridicule Texas Rangers’ new Globe Life Field.

When baseball season finally starts, the Texas Rangers will be playing in a new $1.1 billion Globe Life Field. The Rangers opened the ballpark for tours earlier this month, and the interior of the stadium has gotten pretty rave reviews. Leave it to Twitter to throw all the positive reviews in the digital dumpster.

When someone posted an aerial view of Globe Life Field on Wednesday, Baseball Twitter Hell opened up and rained down the vitriol.

As Astros Twitter royalty @AstrosCounty put it, “‘No, see, you’re attractive *on the inside*’ is what a girl told me in college.”

It’s true, the outside of the new ballpark looks like some sort of tin metal combination of the Tesla truck, a megachurch, and a livestock barn.

Joel is considering it as his next move 20 years from now.

Ho, there’s more –

https://www.chron.com/sports/astros/slideshow/Ridicule-Texas-Rangers-Globe-Life-Field-ballpark-204370.php