Thursday’s Sports

MLB

ALCS

G5 Houston (3-2) 9 – Boston 1

Yordan Alvarez had three hits and three RBI for Houston, which could clinch a second trip to the World Series in three years with a victory at home on Friday night. The Red Sox need a win to force a deciding seventh game on Saturday.

NLCS

G4 Atlanta (3-1) 9 – Los Angeles 2

Thanks to Eddie Rosario’s hot batting, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. Rosario homered twice in his second four-hit game of the NL Championship Series. Game 5 is Thursday in Los Angeles.

LSC

A first-half goal by the Midwestern State Mustangs on a fantastic Wednesday night at the Lion Soccer Field was the difference in the 1-0 loss for the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team.

After three weeks at home, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team hits the road to face West Texas A&M in the newly built Buffaloes Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are in the top-three in the Lone Star Conference standings with four weeks to go. The game time Saturday is 6:00 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant claimed first place at the Sulphur Springs Fall invitational at SSCC Monday with a 316. Brady Sisk, George Burrows, Sam Sloan, and Dade Strickland shot 81, 83, 86, and 77, respectively, while Matthew Peterson placed the third individual with 75. Second place was the Paris Wildcats, with a team score of 316. Mason Napier won his third consecutive individual title with a one-over-par 73, and Tyler Day had his career-best round of 80 for the Cats. The host, Sulphur -Springs, came in third place with the invitational, including Texas High, Hallsville, Longview A, North Lamar, Longview B, and Lindale. Clayton Brison of Mt Pleasant received top medalists shooting an 84.

Sulphur Springs’ third-place team was Luke Dietze, Caleb Kesting, Wayne Hinton, Tripp Smith, and Jaden Vititow.

TXHSGBB.com

Northeast Texas Girls’ Basketball teams in the top 25

5A

24 – North Forney

4A

14 – Palestine, 19 – Argyle, 21 – Gilmer

3A

5 – Winnsboro, 7 – Gunter

2A

2 – Martin’s Mill, 15 – Hawkins, 21 – Union Grove, 23 – Tom Bean