Thursday’s Sports

Aaron Rodgers

NBA

Wednesday

Dallas (5-3) 109 – Spurs (2-6) 108

Kings (4-4) 112 – New Orleans (1-8) 99

Thursday

Houston at Phoenix 9:00 pm NBA TV

Oklahoma City at Los Angeles 9:30 pm

NFL

Thursday

New York at Indianapolis 7:20 pm FOX/NFL.NET

NFL Network reports that Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated against COVID-19, forcing him to miss Sunday’s game. The quarterback told reporters this summer he was ‘immunized.’

We had quite the shakeup in our top 10 NFL Power Rankings coming into Week 9, following a Week 8 that saw our No. 1 and No. 2 teams both lose this past week. In addition, the Packers narrowly defeated the Cardinals while the Bucs lost to the Saints on Sunday. So there was a big shakeup in the rankings with those teams ranked No. 1 and No. 2, and the teams behind them winning their games are the Rams, Bills, Cowboys, and Packers.

NHL

Dallas at Calgary 8:00 pm ESPN

LSC

In the first NCAA South Central Regional rankings of 2021, they ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team 10th, as announced on Wednesday. The Lions have a crucial battle against UT-Tyler, who is No. 5 in the regional rankings, at home on Saturday at 6:00 pm.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team shut out Texas A&M International, 3-0, at Dustdevil Field to increase their total to 19 points in the Lone Star Conference standings. The Lions complete the regular season on Saturday at 2:00 pm against Oklahoma Christian. The Lions will honor graduating seniors before the Lion Soccer Field match: Kara Blasingame, Leslie Campuzano, Rylie Robertson, Skylar Sorrell, and Cora Welch.

The Lions have just two regular-season games left for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team in NCAA Division II. This week, the Lions head to San Angelo for their last road game of the season against the Angelo State Rams, in a pivotal matchup that can affect the NCAA Division II Super Region IV rankings at LeGrand Stadium. The game time is 6:00 pm Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Student-athletes from Pflugerville Weiss High School, Laredo Alexander High School, and Sanger High School the UIL denied an appeal for varsity eligibility, upholding the previous ruling of the district executive committee. Richardson Apollo Junior High School Coach Shane Smith was issued a public reprimand, one-year probation, and additional training. Haskell High School football team did not play an ineligible player this season and, therefore, will not be required to forfeit any games.