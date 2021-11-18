Thursday’s Sports

Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears

NFL

Thursday

New England at Atlanta 7:20 pm FOX/NFL.NET

NBA

Wednesday

Oklahoma City (6-8) 101 – Houston (1-14) 89

Suns (11-3) 105 – Dallas (9-5) 98

Thursday

San Antonio at Minnesota 7:00 pm

NHL

Thursday

Dallas at Minnesota 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner said he voted for Major League Baseball’s proposal to lower the luxury tax threshold, a plan opposed by the players’ union with the sport on the brink of its first work stoppage running 26 years. The luxury tax, formally known as the competitive balance tax, had a threshold of $210 million this year. Owners proposed lowering it to $180 million and adding a $100 million payroll floor. The union has long opposed, fearing it would lead to a hard cap. Speaking Wednesday at Major League Baseball’s regular owners’ meetings, Steinbrenner said the labor policy committee approved the CBT proposal.

The Houston Astros and right-hander Justin Verlander have agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract with a player option for a second season, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday. The 38-year-old Verlander rejected the Astros’ $18.4 million qualifying offer before agreeing to the contract with the Astros.

BIG 12

The Big 12 on Wednesday issued a public reprimand of the Texas Tech football radio announcers for their call of Saturday’s 41-38 home win over Iowa State. Play-by-play host Brian Jensen and analyst John Harris were critical of the officials, listing individual names. As a result, the league will remove Jensen and Harris from calling this weekend’s home game against Oklahoma State.

TJC

Tyler Junior College only won two conference games, but the Apaches prepare for a conference championship this fall. They face New Mexico Military Institute Broncos this Saturday at the Wool Bowl in Roswell, New Mexico. Tyler has not been in a conference championship game since 2014, and the Apaches have not won a league title since 2000. The kickoff will be at 2:00 pm this Saturday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Fayetteville sweeps the Sulphur Bluff Lady Bears 25-13, 25-16, and 25-10 Wednesday morning in Garland’s Class a! state playoffs.

Area Broadcasts

Thursday

Mt Vernon vs. Whitney at Tyler Rose, 7:00 pm KALK 97.7

Friday

Cooper vs. Tolar at Bruce Athens 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Daingerfield vs. Elysian Fields at Tatum, 7:00 pm STAR 96.9

Pittsburg vs. Quinlan Ford at Sulphur Springs, 7:30 pm KALK 97.7

Paris vs. Stephenville at Denton, 7:30 pm KBUS 101.9