Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

Cavaliers (18-12) 124 – Houston (9-19) 89

Lakers (16-13) 107 – Dallas (14-14) 104

New Orleans (9-21) 113 – Oklahoma City (8-19) 110

Hornets (16-14) 131 – San Antonio (10-17) 115

Thursday

New York at Houston 7:00 pm

NFL

Thursday

Chiefs (9-4) at Chargers (8-5) 7:20 pm FOX/NFL.NET

NHL

Friday

Dallas at St. Louis 6:00 pm

COLLEGE

Baylor football head coach Dave Aranda announced the signings of 20 student-athletes to the class of 2022 on Wednesday. According to Rivals, the incoming Bears represent five different states, including Arkansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, and Utah, and six four-star prospects and 14 three-star recruits headline BU’s 26th-ranked class. Additionally, ESPN300 rankings include two signees. Additionally, Baylor picked up Mt Pleasant’s Tre Emory.

According to 247 Sports, which ranks college football recruiting classes, Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M football program has assembled the top-ranked class in the country after the first day of the December early signing period. Texas A&M (321.38 points) edged out Alabama (317.23 points), Georgia (311.96 points), Ohio State (289,58 points), and Texas (281.97 points) among the top five programs listed. In addition, Fisher and his staff have signed four five-star players and 19 four-star players.

HIGH SCHOOL

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I

Westbrook (10-5) 72 – May (15-0) 66

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II

Strawn (15-0) 73 – Matador Motley County (14-1) 28

Conference 2A Division I

Shiner (16-0) 47 – Hawley (15-1) 12

Thursday, Dec. 16

Conference 2A Division II – Falls City (14-1) vs. Stratford (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 3A Division I – Lorena (13-2) vs. Brock (15-0) – 3:00 pm

Conference 3A Division II – Franklin (15-0) vs. Gunter (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 16, please click the following link: Click Here.

Friday, Dec. 17

Conference 4A Division I – Austin Johnson (15-0) vs. Stephenville (15-0) – 11:00 am

Conference 4A Division II – China Spring (15-0) vs. Gilmer (14-1) – 3:00 pm

Conference 5A Division I – Katy Paetow (14-1) vs. College Station (15-0) – 7:00 pm

To purchase tickets for the games on Dec. 17, please click the following link: Click Here.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Conference 5A Division II – Liberty Hill (13-2) vs. Dallas South Oak Cliff (14-1) – 11:00 am

Conference 6A Division I – Galena Park North Shore (14-1) vs. Duncanville (13-1) – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – Austin Westlake (15-0) vs. Denton Guyer (14-1) – 7:00 pm