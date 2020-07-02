Thursday’s Sports

MVP Award

NFL

The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play. It is, so teams have more time to train following a virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic. The Associated Press stated that the league hasn’t announced that they will cut preseason from four games to two, but that is the rumor.

MLB

The baseball organization that presents the annual MVP awards will consider removing former commissioner Kenesaw Mountain Landis from future plaques. The former NL Most Valuable Players Barry Larkin, Mike Schmidt, and Terry Pendleton this week told The Associated Press they would favor removing Landis’ name because of concerns over his handling of Black players. Now there is a lively debate on whom if anyone should be on the award. Brooklyn Dodgers owner Branch Rickey, who signed Jackie Robinson, is one mentioned.

HIGH SCHOOL

New Diana High School is shutting down athletic workouts after a student-athlete was exposed to COVID-19 off-campus. According to NDISD, workouts will halt Wednesday until further notice. It includes all athletic facilities.

The UIL is having second thoughts and signaled that they are looking to minimize the risk. The UIL points to family get-togethers and social gatherings during the Fourth of July holiday. Schools across Texas received an email Wednesday, recommending that they suspend summer strength and conditioning workouts from Thursday (Jul 3) thru Sunday (Jul 12). Some schools were already in line others say they will follow the guidelines.

Arlington Martin High School will stop using the depiction of a Native American headdress as one of its logos. An email by Principal Marlene Roddy informed students, parents, and faculty Wednesday that the school will continue to go by the Warriors. But the Native American headdress logo, which the school has used since opening in 1982, alongside a Rockin’ M logo, will be replaced by the Rockin’ M logo.