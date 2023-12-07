Thursday’s Sports

Coach Mike McCarthy

They expect Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to be back on the field after Wednesday’s surgery for acute appendicitis. The team confirmed that McCarthy felt abdominal pain Wednesday morning “that warranted further evaluation” and that the diagnosis was of an acute appendicitis. The Cowboys said McCarthy underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon. According to the team, McCarthy intends to coach the Cowboys against the Eagles on NBC’s Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

NBA

Wednesday

Timberwolves (16-4) 102 – Spurs (3-17) 94

Rockets (9-9) 110 – Thunder (13-7) 101

Mavericks (12-8) 147 – Jazz (7-14) 97

Luka Doncic had 40 points, 11 rebounds, and ten assists, playing only three periods after the first first-half triple-double of his career. It helped the Dallas Mavericks’ 147-97 victory over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Doncic had his 60th career triple-double to move past Larry Bird and into sole possession of ninth place overall on the career list.

Thursday

Pelicans (12-10) at Las Vegas Lakers (13-9) at 8:00 pm TNT

NHL

Wednesday

Panthers (15-8-2) 5 – Stars (14-7-3) 4

Thursday

Stars (14-7-3) at Washington Capitals (12-8-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Pending a physical, left-handed starter, Eduardo Rodriguez and the Arizona Diamondbacks agree on a four-year contract for around $20 million annually. That, according to ESPN.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Wednesday

No. 3 Houston (9-0) 75 – Rice (3-6) 39

No. 8 Marquette (7-2) 86 – No. 12 Texas (6-2) 65

No. 21 Texas A&M (7-2) 89 – DePaul (1-7) 64

NCAAW

No. 5 Texas (16-6) 106 – Long Beach State (3-3) 62

Wednesday, the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma agreed to a contract extension to keep the historic Allstate Red River Rivalry football game at the Cotton Bowl through 2036. In addition to the Dallas Sports Commission and Dallas Tourism Public Improvement District increasing the game fees paid to each school, as part of the agreement, the City of Dallas has agreed to make the single most significant investment in the Cotton Bowl Stadium’s history: an estimated $140-million, two-year renovation project that honors the Cotton Bowl Stadium’s celebrated legacy and distinctive architecture with sweeping enhancements, elevating the fan experience

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to determine student-athlete eligibility and possible rules violations. The UIL did not grant student-athletes from Mineola, Frisco Panther Creek, Aubrey, and Frisco Memorial High Schools varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, the committee determined that these students did change schools for athletic purposes.

Semi-Finals Pairings

6A DI RII

North Crowley (14-0) +13 vs. Duncanville (13-1) at Memorial on Saturday at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto (13-0) +14 vs. Southlake Carroll (13-1) at Eagle on Saturday at 2:00 pm

5A DI RII

Aledo (14-0) +14 vs. Forney (13-1) at MISD Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

5A DII RII

South Oak Cliff (12-2) +15 vs. Frisco Emerson (12-2) at Ford on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DI RII

Anna (13-1) +7 vs. Decatur (10-4) at Collins Complex on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer (11-3) +4 vs. Glenn Rose (10-4) at Children’s Health on Friday at 7:00 pm

4A DI RIII

Chapel Hill (12-2) +8 vs. SA Davenport (11-3) at McLane on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Malakoff (14-0) +9 vs. Brock (11-3) at Ford on Thursday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter (14-0) +7 vs. Canadian (14-0) at Anthony Field on Friday at 6:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield (11-3) +7 vs. Tidehaven (13-0) at Randall Reed Std on Thursday at 7:00 pm – Star 96.9

2A DI RIII

Timpson (14-0) +11 vs. Ganado (12-2) at Woodforest on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart (14-0) +14 vs. Chilton (13-1) at Crusader Std on Friday at 7:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2022 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ