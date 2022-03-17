Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Young Title Company Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Thursday’s Sports

Head Golf Coach Tyler James

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks (43-26) 113 – Nets (36-34) 111

Suns (56-14) 129 – Rockets (17-52) 112

Spurs (26-43) 122 – Thunder (20-49) 120

NHL

Thursday

Stars at Montreal Canadiens 6:00 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head-on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, the school van driver was head coach Tyler James, 26, an East Texas Baptist University graduate Assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf. Students killed in the crash were:

  • Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico
  • Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas
  • Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado
  • Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton
  • Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas
  • Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal

Two other students, Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada, were injured in the crash. Both are in Lubbock hospitals in critical condition.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Gladewater 12 – Daingerfield 0

Mt Vernon 12 – Como-Pickton 2

Tatum 12 – Jefferson 2

Whitewright 6 – Bonham 2

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     