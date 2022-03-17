Thursday’s Sports

Head Golf Coach Tyler James
NBA
Wednesday
Mavericks (43-26) 113 – Nets (36-34) 111
Suns (56-14) 129 – Rockets (17-52) 112
Spurs (26-43) 122 – Thunder (20-49) 120
NHL
Thursday
Stars at Montreal Canadiens 6:00 pm
COLLEGE
The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head-on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, the school van driver was head coach Tyler James, 26, an East Texas Baptist University graduate Assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf. Students killed in the crash were:
- Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico
- Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas
- Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado
- Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton
- Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas
- Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal
Two other students, Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada, were injured in the crash. Both are in Lubbock hospitals in critical condition.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Wednesday
Gladewater 12 – Daingerfield 0
Mt Vernon 12 – Como-Pickton 2
Tatum 12 – Jefferson 2
Whitewright 6 – Bonham 2