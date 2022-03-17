Thursday’s Sports

Head Golf Coach Tyler James

NBA

Wednesday

Mavericks (43-26) 113 – Nets (36-34) 111

Suns (56-14) 129 – Rockets (17-52) 112

Spurs (26-43) 122 – Thunder (20-49) 120

NHL

Thursday

Stars at Montreal Canadiens 6:00 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head-on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, the school van driver was head coach Tyler James, 26, an East Texas Baptist University graduate Assistant coach for men’s and women’s golf. Students killed in the crash were:

Maurico Sanchez, 19, of Mexico

Travis Garcia, 19, of Pleasanton, Texas

Jackson Zinn, 22, of Westminster, Colorado

Karissa Raines, 21, of Fort Stockton

Laci Stone, 18, of Nocona, Texas

Tiago Sousa, 18, of Portugal

Two other students, Dayton Price, 19, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, and Hayden Underhill, 20, of Amherstview, Ontario, Canada, were injured in the crash. Both are in Lubbock hospitals in critical condition.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Wednesday

Gladewater 12 – Daingerfield 0

Mt Vernon 12 – Como-Pickton 2

Tatum 12 – Jefferson 2

Whitewright 6 – Bonham 2