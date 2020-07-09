Thursday’s Sports

Jordan Williams – KWTX Photo

NFL

A Baylor football captain, Jordan Williams, 23, signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an unrestricted free agent following the 2020 draft is back in his hometown of Paris. He is staying positive and making sure he’s ready for whatever comes as COVID-19 leaves the NFL season in limbo. Williams was a star linebacker at Baylor from 2015 to 2020 coming in as a redshirt freshman, but before he was in Waco he was an All-State athlete at Paris High School. He works out in the weight room at his alma mater each day staying in shape for the Falcons.

MLB/NBA

Many familiar pregame sights won’t be back when baseball and the NBA return later this month. Managers won’t exchange lineup cards at home plate, and basketball lineup introductions won’t feature special high fives.

PGA

The inevitable became reality Wednesday when Ryder Cup officials postponed the September matches until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID made it increasingly unlikely the loudest event in golf could have spectators.

NCAA

The Ivy League on Wednesday became the first Division I conference to suspend all fall sports, including football. It leaves open the possibility of moving some seasons to the spring if the coronavirus pandemic is better controlled by then.

Stanford was already facing some difficult financial choices as it tried to support one of the nation’s largest athletics departments. Faced with a nearly $25 million deficit next year, Stanford became the first known Power Five school to eliminate athletic programs because of the pandemic, announcing Wednesday that 11 of its 36 varsity sports will be shuttered next year.

REGION XIV

Angelina College has announced the fall 2020 soccer season’s suspension due to the ongoing risks associated with COVID-19. It includes both the women’s and men’s programs, with hopes of resuming action in 2021.

HIGH SCHOOL

The University Interscholastic League (UIL) released new changes to its summer strength and conditioning workout plans. Most notably, teams can start competitive drills between the offense and the defense. Anyone not actively participating has to wear a mask, and locker rooms can open for student-athletes to use. The UIL says their plan is to start the 2020 Texas high school football season on time and with a full schedule.

LOCAL

Sulphur Springs Country Club hosts an NTPGA (Northern Texas Section PGA) Junior Tour tournament Thursday, July 9. It starts at 8:00 and features golfers between the ages of 11 and 18.