Thursday’s Sports

Alyssa LeBlanc comes up with her second no-hitter

NBA

Wednesday

East

G2 Celtics (2-0) 114 – Nets (0-2) 107

G3 73ers (3-0) 104 – Raptors (0-3) 101

G2 Bulls (1-1) 114 – Bucks (1-1) 110

Thursday

West

G3 Mavericks (1-1) at Salt Lake City Jazz (1-1) 8:00 pm NBA TV

NHL

Wednesday

Oilers (45-26-6) 5 – Stars (43-29-5) 2

Thursday

Stars at Calgary Flames 8:00 pm ESPN+

MLB

Wednesday

Angels (8-6) 6 – Astros (6-6) 0

Mariners (7-5) 4 – Rangers (2-9) 2

Thursday

Texas at Seattle Mariners 8:40 pm

COLLEGE

Tanner Jacobson, 27, is the new head football coach at Tyler Junior College. He comes to TJC after serving two years as an assistant coach at Snow College in Utah. He helped the Badgers to the national championship in 2021 and the national semifinals in the fall of 2021.

Alyssa LeBlanc tossed her second no-hitter in game two on Wednesday at the John Cain Family Softball Complex to secure a sweep for the No. 19 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team over the Henderson State Reddies by scores of 6-3 and 1-0, respectively.

Golf student-athlete Sophie-Charlott Hempel has been selected as the Lone Star Conference Women’s Golf Academic “Athlete of the Year.”

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 6 in the initial South Central Regional rankings released by the NCAA this spring.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL PARINGS

Cumby vs. Tom Bean at Community Thu 6:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields Fri at Marshall 1G

North Lamar vs. Lindale at NL Wed 6:00 pm, G2 LD Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sulphur Springs 11:00 am

McLeod vs. Alba-Golden at Hughes Springs Tue 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta G1 Marshall Wed, G2-3 Mt Pleasant Fri

Sulphur Springs vs. Whitehouse G1 SS Wed 7:00 pm, G2 WH Fri 6:30, G3 SS Sat 2:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Redwater G1 Thu Redwater 6:00 pm, G2 Winnsboro 7:00 pm