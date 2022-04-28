Thursday’s Sports

Mt Vernon takes care of Atlanta in Game 1 / 11-5

NBA

Wednesday

East

G5 Bucks (4-1) 116 – Bulls (1-4) 100 Winner

West

G5 Warriors (4-1) 102 – Nuggets (1-4) 98 Winner

Thursday

Mavericks (3-2) at Salt Lake City Jazz (2-3) 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Wednesday

Coyotes (24-50-7) 4 0 Stars (45-30-6) 3

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (9-9) 4 – Texas (6-12) 3

Thursday

Astros at Arlington Rangers 1:05 pm

COLLEGE

A source confirmed that Redshirt Sophomore Blake Shapen would be named Baylor’s starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Blake Shapen and Senior Gerry Bohanon were in a quarterback competition all Spring training. The Bears will start the 2022 season on September 3 at home against Albany.

JETTRIBE

This weekend, Sulphur Springs jet ski racers Brian Snyder and Andrew Vo will travel to Welch Park in Somerville to compete in the first rounds of the Jettribe Mid-America WaterX Championship series. Snyder and Vo successfully competed in this series in 2021, and after long winter hibernation, both are ready to compete. Brian will move up to Ski Masters, and Andrew will be in 13-15 Lites and Ski Amateur 4 Stroke Lites.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Bi-District

G1 Bloomberg 15 – Sulphur Bluff 0

G1 Bullard 11 – Pittsburg 1

G2 Bullard 4 – Pittsburg 0

G1 Chapel Hill MP 11 – Hooks 5

G1 Gilmer 19 – Kilgore 0

G1 Hallsville 11 – Nacogdoches 0

G1 Linden-Kildare 7 – Detroit 6

G2 Linden-Kildare 10 – Detroit 7

G1 Mt Vernon 11 – Atlanta 5

G1 North Lamar 8 – Lindale 7

G1 Prairiland 8 – Bells 0 21×21 Perfect Game

G1 Queen City 11 – Quitman 2

G1 Sulphur Springs 3 – Whitehouse 0

G1 Union Grove 7 – Martins Mill 6

G1 White Oak 6 – Tatum 2

Games Broadcast

Wednesday, Apr 27

Thursday, Apr 28

1G Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Marshall 6:00 pm Star 96.9

G1 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Lufkin 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

G2 North Lamar at Lindale 6:00 pm MIX 107.7

Friday, Apr 28

G2-G3 Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta at Mt Pleasant 6:30 pm K-Lake 97.7

G2-G3 Mt Pleasant vs. Huntsville at Tyler Legacy 6:30 pm Star 96.9

Saturday

G3 North Lamar vs. Lindale at Sulphur Springs 11:00 am MIX 107.7

Bi-District Parings

CLASS 5A

Longview vs. Lufkin, at Tyler Legacy Thu 8:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Nacogdoches

G1 at Nacogdoches Wed 6:00 pm

G2-G3 at Hallsville Thu 6:00 pm

CLASS 4A

Kilgore vs. Gilmer

G1 at Kilgore Wed 6:00 pm

G2 at Gilmer Thu 6:00 pm

G3 at Kilgore Sat 11:00 am

Henderson vs. Pleasant Grove

All games at Marshall

G1 Thu 4:00 pm

G2 Fri 7:00 pm

G3 Sat at 12:30 pm

Bullard vs. Pittsburg

G1-G2 at Tyler Legacy Wed 5:30 pm

G3 Emory at 12:30 pm

Lindale vs. North Lamar

G1 at Paris Wed 6:00 pm

G2 at Lindale Thu 6:00 pm

G3 at Sulphur Springs Sat 11:00 am

CLASS 3A

1G Hughes Springs vs. Elysian Fields at Marshall Thu 7:00 pm

White Oak vs. Tatum

G1 at White Oak Wed 6:00 pm

G2 at Tatum Thu 6:00 pm

G3 at Tatum Fri 7:30 pm

Troup vs. Ore City

All games at Spring Hill High School

G1 Thu 7:00 pm

G2 G3 Fri 7:00 pm

West Rusk vs. Gladewater

All games at Whitehouse

G1 Thu 7:00 pm

G2 G3 Sat 7:00 pm

CLASS 2A

Linden-Kildare vs. Detroit

All games at Hughes Springs

G1 G2Wed 6:00 pm

G3 Thu 6:30 pm

Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks

G1 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Wed 7:00 pm

G2 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Thu 6:00 pm

G3 Chapel Hill MP vs. Hooks at New Boston Fri 6:00 pm

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Brownsboro 1 – Canton 0

Bullard 7 – Spring Hill 4

Celeste 11 – Campbell 1

Chapel Hill MP 14 – Winona 3

Cooper 15 – Bland 3

Harmony 5 – Mt Vernon 2

Howe 5 – Whitewright 4

Kilgore 7 – Chapel Hill TY 0

Lone Oak 10 – Commerce 8

Lufkin 4 – Nacogdoches 2

Prairiland 4 – Edgewood 0

Rains 5 – Grand Saline 2

Sam Rayburn 7 – Wolfe City 1

Tatum 6 – Waskom 3

Van 3 – Mabank 2

West Rusk 13 – Arp 3

Whitehouse 13 – Tyler Lions 1

Whitewright 3 – Howe 2

Wills Point 8 – Athens 3