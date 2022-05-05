Thursday’s Sports

Texas A&M University-Commerce Softball

NBA

Wednesday

East

G2 Heat (2-0) 119 – 76ers (0-2) 103

West

Suns (2-0) 129 – Mavericks (0-2) 109

The next games are Friday

NHL

Thursday

West

G2 Stars at Calgary Flames 9:00 pm TBS

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (14-11) 7 – Mariners (12-13) 2

Rangers (10-14) 2 – Phillies (11-14) 1

Thursday

Tigers at Houston Astros at 7:10 pm

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car crash Wednesday night in Dallas and taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures, a source confirmed to ESPN. Cowboys’ executive vice president Stephen Jones said that his father was back home and “all good.” WFAA, citing multiple Dallas police sources, reported that Jones was in a crash just before 8:10 pm near Wolf and Harry Hines Boulevard. Jones reportedly suffered minor injuries. It is not clear if Jones, 79, was driving.

COLLEGE

Paris Junior College won the regular-season conference title last weekend and became the host of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region XIV, North Regional Baseball Championship Tournament. The play starts Friday, May 6 at 11:00 am as No. 1 PJC takes on No. 4 Galveston College, and Game 2 at 3:00 pm will have No. 2 Alvin Community College play No. 3 Panola College. Saturday and Sunday games are also at 11:00 am and 3:00 pm, with an “if necessary” game scheduled for 11:00 am Monday, May 9. Tournament passes for access to the entire weekend are $25, and single-game tickets are $10 each; children 12 and under are free. Passes and tickets are available for preorder via credit card from the PJC Business Office at 903-782-0232 until 9:00 am on Friday, May 6. After that, tickets and passes may be purchased by check or cash only, beginning an hour before each game starts. The workers will clear the complex between each round. To see the whole bracket and more detailed information, go to www.parisjc.edu/tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Longview vs. Forney, G1 Forney Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Longview Sat 1:00 pm, G3 Rains Mon 7:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Red Oak G1 Community Fri 7:30 pm G2-3 Grand Saline Mon 5:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Joshua at Crandall Sat 7:30 pm 1G

4A

Bullard vs. Brownsboro at Grand Saline G1 Fri 5:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat

Gilmer vs. Canton at Whitehouse G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Farmersville at Winnsboro, G1 Fri 6:00 pm 1G

3A

Mt Vernon vs. Troup at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Boyd at Bells G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Longview G1Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Rains vs. Grand View at North Forney Fri 7:00 pm 1G

White Oak vs. Queen City at ETBU G1 Fri 4:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Cooper vs. Axell at Crandall G1-2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Valley Mills vs. Trenton FW Chisholm G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 10:00 am

McLeod vs. Hawkins at Marshall G1 Thr 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

West Sabine vs. Timpson at WS Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 TP 12:30 pm

Union Grove vs. Linden Kildare at Shelbyville G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 12:30 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Crossroads at Shelbyville G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat

Rivercrest vs. Kerns G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

1A

Union Hill vs. Fruitvale at Alba-Golden Fri 6:30 pm 1G

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

Hughes Springs vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon Star 96.9

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm Klake 97.7

North Lamar vs. Caddo Mills at Winnsboro G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat MIX 107.7

BASEBALL

Class 5A

Longview vs. Lufkin, G1 Lufkin Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 Huntsville Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm

Mount Pleasant vs. Nacogdoches, G1 Nac Fri 7:00 pm, G2 MP Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Hallsville Mon 7:00 pm

Class 4A

Spring Hill vs. Pittsburg, G1 Pittsburg Fri 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

Kilgore vs. Pleasant Grove at Marshall, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

Henderson vs. Liberty-Eylau, G1 Henderson Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Texarkana Sat 1:00 pm

Class 3A

White Oak vs. Harleton at Tyler Legacy, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Sabine vs. Troup at Lindale, G1 Fri 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

West Rusk vs. New Diana at Brook Hill, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Harmony vs. Atlanta, 1G Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

Class 2A

Union Grove vs. Kerens at Grand Saline G1 Fri 4:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 5:00 pm

Beckville vs. Martin’s Mill at Winnsboro, G1-2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Big Sandy vs. Frankston at Grand Saline G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 11:00 am

Class A

Union Hill vs. Neches at Cumberland Academy, G1-2 Fri 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am