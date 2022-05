Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

East

G5 Bucks (3-2) 110 – Celtics 107

West

G5 Grizzlies (2-3) 134 – Warriors 95

Thursday

East

G6 Heat (3-2) at Philadelphia 76ers 6:00 pm ESPN

West

G6 Suns (3-2) at Dallas Mavericks 8:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Wednesday

West

Flames (3-2) 3 – Stars 1

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (19-11) 5 – Twins (18-12) 1 Suspended Wx

Royals (10-18) 8 – Rangers (12-17) 2

Thursday

Astros at Minneapolis Twins 2:30 pm

Royals at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team begins its fourth consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament on Thursday by hosting its third straight NCAA South Central Regional. The No. 2 seeded Lions take on the No. 7 seeded St. Mary’s Rattlers at 5:30 pm at the Cain Family Field.

NCAA South Central Regional 2 Schedule

Thursday, May 12, 2022 Game Time Matchup Coverage Links Game No. 1 3 p.m. No. 3 Texas A&M-Kingsville vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Christian Live Video | Live Stats Game No. 2 5:30 p.m. No. 2 A&M-Commerce vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s Live Video | Live Stats

Friday, May 13, 2022 Game Time Matchup Coverage Links Game No. 3 Noon Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner Live Video | Live Stats Game No. 4 2:30 p.m. Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser Live Video | Live Stats Game No. 5 5 p.m. Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner Live Video | Live Stats

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time Matchup Coverage Links Game No. 6 12 p.m. Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner Live Video | Live Stats Game No. 7 (If Necessary) 2:30 p.m. Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner Live Video | Live Stats

HIGH SCHOOL

GAMES BROADCAST THIS WEEK

West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm Star 96/9

Mt Vernon (1-0) vs. Queen City at Mt Pleasant G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am KALK 97.7

NEXT

West Rusk/Hughes Springs winner plays Prairiland/Gunter winner

Mt Vernon/Queen City winner plays Whitesboro/Grandview winner

SOFTBALL

5A

Red Oak vs. Royse City, G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2 Sat 7;00 pm, G3 Mon 7:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Forney at Tyler Legacy G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

G1 Aubrey 3 – Celina 1

Bullard vs. Canton G1 Grand Saline Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Whitehouse 6:00 pm, G3 GS 11:00 am

Pleasant Grove vs. Mabank at Winnsboro, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 12:30 pm

3A

West Rusk vs. Hughes Springs at Hallsville G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

G1 Mt Vernon 9 – Queen City 1, G2 at Mt Pleasant G2 Thu 6:30 pm G3 Sat 11:00 am

Whitesboro vs. Grandview at Rockwall Heath G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Gunter at Anna, G1 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm

2A

Trenton vs. Axtell G1-2 Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:30 am

Hawkins vs. Kerns at Grand Saline G1 Thu 8:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

West Sabine vs. Groveton at Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm 1G

G1 Como-Pickton 5 – Union Grove 1 G2 at Grand Saline Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Beckville vs. Lovelady at Rusk G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat Noon

1A

Dodd City vs. Hubbard, G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

Fruitvale vs. Bloomburg at Longview G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 5:00 pm

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. N Forney G1 Lufkin Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Forney Fri 7:30 pm, G3 TBD Sat 6:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Huntsville, G1 HL 5-4, G2 Hallsville Sat 2:00 pm, G3 Lufkin Mon 7:00 pm

Whitehouse vs. Corsicana

Nacogdoches vs. Forney

4A

Spring Hill vs. Farmersville at Community G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

Kilgore vs. Kaufman at Crandall Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Kilgore Fri 5:00 pm

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Canton vs. Bullard

3A

Prairiland vs. Maypearl

Gunter vs. Whitesboro

Tatum vs. Harmony at Longview G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sabine vs. Hooks at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

Boyd vs. Pottsboro

Rains vs. Grandview

Mineola vs. White Oak

Winnsboro vs. West Rusk at Cumberland G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-3 Grand Saline Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Cooper vs. Windthorst at Denton Ryan G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Sam Rayburn vs. Archer City

Beckville vs. McLeod at Marshall G1-2 Wed 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

Rivercrest vs. Kerens at Tyler Legacy G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Maud vs. Hawkins G1 Thu 4:30 pm, G2 Fri 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

1A

Perrin-Whitt vs. Ector

Dodd City vs. St. Jo at Bells G1-2 Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Fri 4:30 pm

Sulphur Bluff vs. Leverett’s Chapel at Grand Saline G1-2 Thu 6:00 pm

Union Hill vs. Miller Grove at Lindale G1 Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 6:00 pm