Thursday’s Sports

In Marshall at ETBU Thursday 6:00 pm on Star 96.9

NBA

Wednesday

G5 Celtics (3-2) 93 – Heat 80

Thursday

G5 Mavericks at San Francisco w/Warriors (3-1) 8:00 pm TNT

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (29-16) 2 – Guardians (18-22) 1

Rangers (19-23) 7 – Angels (27-18) 2

Thursday

Rangers at Oakland w/Athletics 8:40 pm

COLLEGE

No. 14 Paris Junior College defeated No. 3 Wallace State, 7-5, during the opening round of the 2022 #NJCAASoftball DI Championship. Wednesday, PJC Softball wins on a hit from Kelsey Keierleber that sends Jessika Roberts home for a 5-4 win over Central Florida. Next up, Thursday morning at 11:00, they take on McClennan.

This weekend, the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams will compete in the Division II National Championships in Allendale, Michigan, with their eyes set on the podium. Both teams enter the national championships, rated in the top ten in the country. The action begins at the Grand Valley State Lacrosse/Track & Field Stadium on Thursday afternoon, with the Lions competing in two finals events and several preliminary races. More events follow on Friday, with the final day of the championships being on Saturday.

POKER

Cory Zeidman of Boca Raton, Florida, faces federal conspiracy charges for wire fraud and mail fraud. According to a two-count indictment out of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, you can add conspiracy to commit money laundering as part of the scheme that spanned from 2004 to 2020.

A law enforcement source confirmed to ESPN that Zeidman, 61, is a professional poker player who won a bracelet at the 2012 World Series of Poker.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

G1 Rock Hill 9 – Royse City 0, at Rock Hill for G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

4A

G1 Melissa 5 – Bullard 4, at Forney G2 Thu 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 6:30 pm

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Mt Vernon at ETBU Marshall, G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 3:00 pm, Star 96.9

BASEBALL

5A

Lufkin vs. Wakeland, at Mt Pleasant, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 4:00 pm

Lone Star vs. Forney G1 Forney, Thu 7:30 pm, G2 Smotherman Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Jesuit Sat 1:00 pm

4A

Melissa vs. Spring Hill at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Crandall Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Winnsboro 1:30 pm

Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau at Chisum G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

3A

Gunter vs. Harmony at Crandall, G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 1:00 pm

Pottsboro vs. White Oak at N. Forney G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2-3 Fri 4:00 pm

2A

G1 Centerville 5 – Rivercrest 2, at Mike Carter Tyler, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

1A

Union Hill vs. Kennard at Driller Pk G1 Thu 7:00 pm G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 7:00 pm

G1 Abbott 8 – Dodd City 7, G2 Abbott 11 – Dodd City 6