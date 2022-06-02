Thursday’s Sports

Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber

NBA

Thursday

G1 Celtics at San Francisco with Warriors 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Wednesday

G1 Rangers (1-0) 6 – Lightning 2

Thursday

G2 Oilers at Denver Avalanche (1-0) 7:00 pm TNT

NFL

The NFL Foundation, alongside the Dallas Cowboys, plans to help the families directly impacted by the school shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The football franchise and the league’s foundation will donate a combined $400,000, with $200,000 going to the Robb School Memorial Fund and the other $200,000 to Uvalde Strong Fund.

Frisco Police found former Dallas Cowboys Running Back Marion Barber, 38, dead inside a Frisco home on Wednesday, June 1. Police said there were no apparent signs of foul play. The Cowboys drafted Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl his third season in the league. He was a famous player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007 and using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during two years. The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.

PGA

Bart Bryant, who once beat Tiger Woods to win the biggest paycheck of his career, was killed when a truck slammed into his SUV while stopping in a line of vehicles on a central Florida road for a construction crew. Bryant, 59, was a three-time winner on the PGA Tour.

HIGH SCHOOL

It unraveled when Hallettsville’s defense turned a double-play to eliminate two base runners. Then, thanks to Carsyn Sparks RBI single, the Tigers regained the lead 3-2 in the 8th. Back-to-back sacrifice flys for Hallettsville pushed them to the 3A state championship game. The loss for the Tigers ends the hope for an East Texas three-peat at the 3A level.

Tuesday, May 31

Conference 1A

Hermleigh (16-6) 2 – Chireno (17-6) 1

D’Hanis (23-7-1) 2 – Dodd City (15-7-1) 0

Conference 2A

Crawford (28-2) 1 – Weimar (31-7) 0

Lovelady (35-4-2) 1 – Stamford (26-5) 0

Wednesday, Jun 1

Conference 3A

Hallettsville (34-3) 4 – Mount Vernon (30-9-1) 3 (8)

Coahoma (33-4-1) 14 – Franklin (36-5) 10 (9)

Conference 1A

D’Hanis (24-7-1) 6 – Hermleigh (16-7) 2 CHAMPION

Conference 2A

Crawford (29-2) 3 – Lovelady (35-5-2) 0 CHAMPION

Thursday, Jun 2

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Hallettsville (34-3) vs. Coahoma (33-4-1)

Conference 4A

4:00 pm Bullard (40-3) vs. Sweeny (30-9)

7:00 pm Iowa Park (37-3) vs. Liberty (36-6)

Friday, Jun 3

Conference 5A

10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (38-0) vs. Prosper Rock Hill (32-9)

1:00 pm Aledo (33-2) vs. Georgetown (33-3)

Conference 6A

4:00 pm Northside O’Connor (30-1) vs. El Paso Americas (33-6)

7:00 pm Deer Park (40-4) vs. Mansfield Lake Ridge (31-6)

Saturday, Jun 4

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

1:00 pm Conference 4A Final

4:00 pm Conference 5A Final

7:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

BASEBALL

5A

Forney vs. Wakeland at Frisco Dr. Pepper G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat TBD

4A

G1 Spring Hill 5 – Celina 2, at North Forney G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Fri 4:00 pm

3A

G1 Gunter 15 – Pottsboro 1, at Coppell G2 Thu 1:00 pm, G3 Fri 1:00 pm