Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

G3 Celtics (2-1) 116 – Warriors 100

Friday

G4 Warriors at Boston Celtics 8:00 pm ABC

NHL

Thursday

G5 Lightning (2-2) at New York Rangers 7:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Wednesday

Mariners (26-31) 6 – Astros (36-21) 3

Guardians (26-26) 4 – Rangers (26-30) 0

Thursday

Rangers and Astros are off

Friday

Rangers at Chicago White Sox at 7:10 pm

Marlins at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

New Diana named former Hallsville High School standout Hailee Hollan its head softball coach. This past season, she was an assistant at Spring Hill. In addition, she spent time as TJC’s volunteer assistant softball coach in charge of pitchers and was an assistant at Spring Hill in 2022.

UIL Baseball State Tournament Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

2022 UIL Baseball State Tournament

UFCU Disch-Falk Field – The University of Texas at Austin

Dell Diamond – Round Rock

Schedule

Wednesday, June 8

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A SEMIFINALS

Nazareth (21-1) 1 – Kennard (24-15) 0

D’Hanis (27-3) 16 – Abbott (21-3-2) 0 (5)

2A SEMIFINALS

Valley Mills (29-2-2) 4 – New Home (33-4) 3

Shiner (34-0) 3 – Garrison (31-8-1) 0

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A SEMIFINALS

Argyle (35-3-1) v2 – China Spring (32-9) 1

Sinton (35-1) 9 – Celina (32-5-1) 0

Thursday, June 9

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

1A & 2A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 1A Final

Noon Conference 2A Final

5A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Friendswood (29-7-1) vs. Mansfield Legacy (32-9)

7:00 pm Georgetown (33-7) vs. Frisco Wakeland (25-13)

UFCU Disch-Falk Field, The University of Texas at Austin

4A FINAL

6:30 pm Conference 4A Final

Friday, June 10

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A SEMIFINALS

9:00 am Gunter (34-1) vs. Corpus Christi London (24-13)

Noon Brock (35-3) vs. Diboll (38-4)

6A SEMIFINALS

4:00 pm Fort Bend Ridge Point (35-5) vs. Southlake Carroll (32-8)

7:00 pm Rockwall Heath (35-6) vs. San Antonio Reagan (32-6-2)

Saturday, June 11

Dell Diamond, Round Rock

3A, 5A, AND 6A FINALS

9:00 am Conference 3A Final

Noon Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup.

SUMMER LEAGUES

It will be a busy weekend for Northeast Texas baseball and softball teams. Paris hosts three district tournaments beginning Friday with a six-team T-Ball Tournament featuring Mount Pleasant, Sulphur Springs Paris, and Broken Bow. A 7U-Coach Pitch Division I will have the host and Sulphur Springs participating. An 8U-Coach Pitch Division I will have four teams with the host: Sulphur Springs, Mount Pleasant, and Broken Bow have entered.

Bonham will host a five-team Division II T-Ball tournament starting Saturday with the host along with Franklin County, Delta County, Winnsboro, and Valliant.

Mount Vernon will host a pair of tournaments, an 8U-Coach Pitch tournament, and a 15U Ranger Softball Tournament. The 8U-Coach-Pitch Division II tournament gets Friday underway, with teams getting into action at 5:30. Delta is dueling Lamar County, and Winnsboro takes on Franklin County in the openers, and in the nightcap, it will be Red River facing Valliant and Commerce battling Bonham.

The Ranger Softball Tournament begins Saturday at 10:00 am with Delta County squaring off with Franklin County, and Paris takes on Bonham at noon.