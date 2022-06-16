Thursday’s Sports

NHL

Wednesday

G1 Avalanche (1-0) 4 – Lightning 3

Saturday

G2 Lightning at Denver Avalanche 7:00 pm ABC

NBA

Thursday

G6 Warriors (3-2) at Boston Celtics 8:00 pm ABC

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (39-24) 9 – Rangers (29-33) 2

Thursday

Rangers at Detroit Tigers 6:10 pm

Astros – Off

COLLEGE

Wednesday, Baylor University announced that celebrated McLennan Community College Baseball Coach Mitch Thompson is the Bear’s new head baseball coach. According to the MCC website, the Highlanders have claimed three conference championships, three regional championships, a second-place finish at the 2015 JUCO World Series, and the 2021 NJCAA Division I Baseball National Championship since Thompson took the reins of the program.

Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer coach Ashley Gordon has announced that the Lions hired Omar Morales as an assistant coach on the Lion Soccer staff.

SUMMER LEAGUES

It will be another busy weekend in Northeast Texas as Dixie Youth baseball will be squaring off in Detroit, Bonham, and Mount Pleasant. It starts in Mount Pleasant, where four tournaments take the stage. In the 9U Division, it is Paris battling the host in the best-of-three series. The 10U bracket features four teams, including a pair of teams from Sulphur Springs, Paris, and the Titus County squad. In the 12U (Ozone) District Tournament, there will be four teams: Paris, Sulphur Springs, Broken Bow, and Mount Pleasant. Finally, the Ranger Division (14U) has three teams Paris, Sulphur Springs, and the host team. The four tournaments wrap up Sunday.

Bonham is the site of the Ranger Division that will have three teams. It will be Delta County, Winnsboro, and the host.

Detroit will have a pair of tournaments, and it starts Friday night. The 12U (Ozone) will have five teams: Lamar County, Winnsboro, Bonham, Red River, and Delta County. It will be a three-day affair.

The 10U Division will have four teams that will be participating: Franklin County, Winnsboro, Delta County, and Red River County.