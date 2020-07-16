Thursday’s Sports

Dak Prescott

NASCAR

Up to 30,000 fans attend Wednesday night’s race, NASCAR’s largest with spectators since the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports in March. Attendance figures were not released, but at least 20,000 spectators socially distanced throughout the grandstands. It was likely the largest sporting event in the United States since winter. Clint Bowyer learned at Bristol Motor Speedway he’d won the fan vote to advance into NASCAR’s All-Star race. Chase Elliott won the annual All-Star race, earning the $1 million prize Wednesday.

NFL

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys could not come together on a long term deal before the 3:00 pm deadline, and now the playmaker will have to play this season for $31.4 million under the team’s franchise tag. He will be only the third NFL quarterback to play under the tag, joining Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins, who did so twice.

The Browns signed Myles Garrett to a five-year, $125 million contract extension on Wednesday, making the talented edge rusher the NFL’s highest-paid defensive player. The deal includes $100 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network. That despite Garrett’s on-field misbehavior last season damaged his public image. It didn’t change how the Cleveland Browns feel about him.

MLB

The Texas Rangers are just nine days away from their season opener against the Colorado Rockies. It is on Friday, July 24, and Manager Chris Woodward still has several decisions to make. The Rangers will have the ability to carry 30 players on their opening day roster, rather than 25, and fans have started to speculate which players will make the final cut. Health is still a question mark for everyone.

NCAA

In a move to better promote diversity, inclusion, and equity and fully support its Black students, The University of Texas said in a news release this week that the school will be renaming its football field. They are honoring a pair of Longhorn greats, Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams. Both Campbell and Williams are former Heisman trophy winners.