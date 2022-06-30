Thursday’s Sports

Andy Murray

MLB

Wednesday

Astros (47-27) 2 – Mets (47-29) 0

Royals (27-47) 2 – Rangers (36-38) 1

Thursday

Yankees at Houston Astros 5:10 pm

Rangers get a day off before traveling to me the Mets Friday at 6:10 pm.

NFL

The Texans’ Deshaun Watson’s hearing before the NFL and NFL Players Association’s jointly appointed disciplinary officer, Sue L. Robinson, continues Thursday.

Twenty-five women have accused Watson of actions ranging from sexual assault to inappropriate behavior during massage sessions. They expect the NFL to push for a suspension of at least a year.

WIMBLEDON

Two-time champion Andy Murray suffered his earliest exit from Wimbledon as John Isner beat him 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (3), and 6-4 in the second round on Wednesday. Murray had won all eight of his battles with the 6ft 10in Isner, but in their first clash on grass, the 20th-seeded American served brilliantly to clinch a superb victory.

BOWLING

Bryan Deck of New Castle, IN, rolled 36 consecutive strikes and became just the 39th person in the world to have three straight perfect games. Before this, Deck’s personal best was 813 points in one night.