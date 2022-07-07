Thursday’s Sports

Lufkin All-Stars – KTRE sports

MLB

Wednesday

Orioles (39-44) 2 – Rangers (37-43) 1

Royals (30-50) 7 – Astros (53-28) 4

Thursday

Royals at Houston Astros 1:10 pm

Rangers rest up for the Twins Friday evening

NFL

Baker Mayfield’s rocky run with the Cleveland Browns has officially ended. The Browns have traded the divisive quarterback, and former No. 1 overall draft pick to the Carolina Panthers for a future draft pick. Mayfield lost his starting job to the Browns’ pursuit of Deshaun Watson and is going to Carolina for a conditional draft pick in 2024 or 2025.

The NFL partnered with the International Federation of American Football to bring flag football to The World Games. The next goal is the 2028 Olympics.

COLLEGE

Jarvis Christian University’s Softball Head Coach Ty Robinson was selected to coach in the 16U Future Stars softball game streamed by ESPN last Thursday, June 30. Robinson was one of four coaches who made up the blue team’s staff at the all-star game. The all-star game is part of the Colorado 4th of July event hosted by Triple Crown Sports. ESPN3 and WatchESPN streamed the event, hosting over 1,000 teams with camps, college showcases, and 16U and 18U tournaments.

LITTLE LEAGUE

The Lufkin Major All-Stars survived after eliminating Western Hills in the Texas East Section 1 tournament. However, the Panthers will have to win back-to-back games against Columbus Thursday to earn a spot in the Texas East Tournament in Tyler. In addition, Lufkin is working toward a third trip to Little League’s World Series in South Williamsport, PE.