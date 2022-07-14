Thursday’s Sports

MLB

Wednesday

Rangers (41-45) 5 – Athletics (30-60) 2

Angels (39-50) 7 – Astros (57-30) 1

Thursday

Mariners at Arlington Rangers 7:05 pm

Astros at Anaheim Angels 7:07 pm ESPN+

Ten Kansas City Royals players, including four top hitters and two of their best starting pitchers this season, will not travel to Toronto this week for the four-game series with the Blue Jays. The reason, they have not received the COVID-19 vaccination.

COLLEGE

After dropping all three group play games, Baylor managed to land a spot in the GLOBL Game gold medal game. The Bears, representing Team USA, defeated Canada in the semifinals on Saturday. However, Baylor would have to take down an all-star team from Brazil to win the tournament. The Bears fought until the end, but Brazil won 77-73.

Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a revised schedule for the 2022 football season, its inaugural season in NCAA Division I, and the Southland Conference. The revised schedule still features six home games at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium, with the final four coming in five weeks to end the season. The Lions’ non-conference schedule remains the same, while they altered the six-game Southland Conference schedule with the changes in membership within the conference.

HUNTING

This fall, new opportunities and scenery are available to hunters through the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) drawn hunt permit program, now accepting applications for a shot at almost 10,000 permits in 62 hunt categories. The licenses allow drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas. In addition, the online system offers hunts for white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator, dove, and guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep.