Thursday’s Sports

Beau Brewer

MLB

Wednesday

Athletics (38-63) 4 – Astros (64-35) 2

Mariners (54-45) 4 – Rangers (43-54) 2

Thursday

Mariners at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

Rangers at Anaheim Angels 8:38 pm

The New York Yankees have drafted Beau Brewer, 19, a PJC-Dragons third baseman. They picked up Brewer of McKinney in the 19th round. Brewer was also a standout in the classroom, including two years in Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society, and named to the President’s Honor List for academic excellence three times.

The Texas Rangers signed fourth-round pick Brock Porter, giving a $3.7 million bonus to the high school pitcher who was their second selection in last week’s draft. Porter’s signing Wednesday came a day after third overall pick Kumar Rocker received a $5.2 million bonus in his deal.

Mike Trout said he appreciated all the support he received Wednesday after the Los Angeles Angels’ head athletic trainer revealed the three-time American League MVP had a “rare” spinal condition that could affect him for the rest of his career. The 10-time All-Star left a game against Houston on July 12 with what was first called back spasms, then went on the injured list a week later with what was called rib cage inflammation.

WNBA

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia to bring home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken Wednesday. In a sharp reversal of previous policy, Blinken also said he expects to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time since before Russia invaded Ukraine.